Canadians are jet-setting to Japan according to KAYAK's 2020 Travel Hacker Guide

KAYAK data reveals diverse trending destinations including Italy, Greece and Turkey that have caught Canadians' attention for 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, has released its annual Travel Hacker Guide , a travel trend forecast that features data on where to go, when to book and best days to fly.

This year's 2020 Travel Hacker Guide reveals that Japan, known for its bustling cityscapes and dynamic dining, has Canadians buzzing for a far-flung adventure, with multiple cities topping the trending list. With an impressive 145 per cent search increase, Canadians have their sights set on Osaka as the top trending destination for 2020. Rounding out Japan's nationwide appeal, Tokyo is turning heads with a 12 per cent search increase ahead of the 2020 summer games. Other destinations that are getting increased attention this year include, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (up 89 per cent), Italian cities Rome (up 23 per cent) and Milan (up 19 per cent) Athens, Greece (up 19 per cent), Istanbul, Turkey (up 15 per cent), Hanoi, Vietnam (up 11 per cent).

"While last year's trending destinations highlighted cities in the Caribbean, Central and South America, this year Europe and Asia are stealing the spotlight for 2020 travel," says Steve Sintra, Regional Director North America, KAYAK. "Instead of travelling to hotter destinations, Canadians are seeking overseas adventure with a range of cultural offerings. It also seems Canadians might be thinking with their stomachs this year given Japan and Italy's reputations as food-centric destinations."

KAYAK's platforms process billions of queries across platforms each year around the world, making the 2020 Travel Hacker Guide the ultimate resource for Canadian travel trends. Key insights from this year's guide include:

Try a two-in-one vacation: Canadians can extend an Osaka trip by taking the train to trending city Tokyo , or Kyoto – known for its sprawling gardens, imperial palaces and Buddhist temples. Those heading to Athens, Greece can hop over to Istanbul, Turkey , number eight on this year's top trending list, for stunning scenery, lively nightlife and local shopping.

Canadians can extend an trip by taking the train to trending city , or – known for its sprawling gardens, imperial palaces and Buddhist temples. Those heading to can hop over to , number eight on this year's top trending list, for stunning scenery, lively nightlife and local shopping. Stay local to save money. For those looking to save a few dollars in 2020, domestic destinations are the way to go. Edmonton , Abbotsford , Winnipeg and Calgary have all made this year's wallet-friendly list with median prices ranging from $297 to $406 CAD and prices down between 38 and 48 per cent.

For those looking to save a few dollars in 2020, domestic destinations are the way to go. , , and have all made this year's wallet-friendly list with median prices ranging from to CAD and prices down between 38 and 48 per cent. Head to our Southern neighbours for a more affordable vacation. Canadians can flex their passports and try out top U.S. destinations such as Orlando , Las Vegas , Phoenix or Fort Myers , with median flight prices around $430 CAD roundtrip.

Canadians can flex their passports and try out top U.S. destinations such as , , or , with median flight prices around CAD roundtrip. Mexico is hot and inexpensive! White sand beaches and crystal-clear waters are within reach - Cancun and Puerto Vallarta are on this year's top ten most wallet-friendly destinations with flight prices down 37 and 47 per cent, respectively.

White sand beaches and crystal-clear waters are within reach - and are on this year's top ten most wallet-friendly destinations with flight prices down 37 and 47 per cent, respectively. The possibilities are endless for under-the-radar excursions. Canadians looking to discover new destinations are checking out Zadar ( Croatia ) , a quirky and intriguing city known for its beaches, cafes and museums; Santa Marta ( Colombia ), a great gateway for trips into Tayrona National Natural Park and the Lost City (Teyuna); and Tbilisi ( Georgia ) , a city straight from the pages of a Gothic fairytale, boasting brightly coloured streets and a burgeoning art scene.

Canadians looking to discover new destinations are checking out , a quirky and intriguing city known for its beaches, cafes and museums; a great gateway for trips into Tayrona National Natural Park and the Lost City (Teyuna); and , a city straight from the pages of a Gothic fairytale, boasting brightly coloured streets and a burgeoning art scene. Time your vacation strategically for the best possible deal: KAYAK has insights on the cheapest month to travel to some of the hottest destinations. Canadians keen to visit Osaka, Japan – this year's top trending destination – should fly in April when flight prices are down 33 per cent. Anyone interested in exploring Budapest, Hungary should fly in November when flight prices are down 51 per cent. Those travelling to London, England should fly in June when flight prices are down 24 per cent. Canadians looking to escape the cold can travel to Belize City in December when flight prices are down 36 per cent.

For more ideas and inspiration, visit KAYAK's 2020 Travel Hacker Guide , which offers insights for all Canadian travellers.

