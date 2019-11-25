Canadians are invited to share their views on CBC's programming

The CRTC is launching a public consultation on the renewal of its broadcasting licences



OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The CRTC is seeking Canadians' opinions on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Société Radio-Canada's programming.

As part of the CBC/Radio-Canada licence renewal process, the CRTC wants to hear from Canadians across the country to ensure that the content produced and distributed by the public broadcaster reflects the diversity of Canada's population, while meeting its needs in both official languages.

Given changes in the models for the production and distribution of content, the Commission is inviting Canadians to review how CBC/Radio-Canada content is made available to them on various platforms. They will also have an opportunity to share their opinion on how content relates to the following themes: reflection, production, accessibility and discoverability, and contribution to democratic life in Canada.

To encourage the participation of Canadians, the CRTC will be hosting a Facebook consultation until December 9.

Canadians can also submit their comments by February 13 using one of the following methods:

filling out the online form

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2 or

K1A ON2 or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

Quote

"CBC/Radio-Canada plays an important role in the lives of Canadians. As Canada's national public broadcaster, its main objective is to provide programming that is designed to inform, enlighten and entertain. As part of our consultation, we want to hear the opinions of Canadians so that they are reflected in CBC/Radio-Canada's programming."

Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate is to provide predominantly Canadian programming that informs, enlightens and entertains, and reflects Canada's various geographic, cultural and linguistic realities and identities.

various geographic, cultural and linguistic realities and identities. CBC/Radio-Canada's current radio and television licences will expire on August 31, 2020 .

. As part of its review, the CRTC will hold a public hearing in the National Capital Region beginning on May 25, 2020 .

Associated links

