Canadian Youth Experiencing Surge in Unprotected Sex, Declining STI/HIV Testing and Unknown Disclosure Laws

LetsStopAIDS Sex Lives Report 2024 calls for better sexual health education and awareness to help curb the alarming rise of HIV and STI Diagnoses

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LetsStopAIDS , Canada's leading youth-led HIV charity dedicated to prevention and education, has unveiled its annual Sex Lives Report , revealing alarming gaps in sexual health knowledge among young Canadians. This year's findings underscore a critical need to address not only the use of condoms but also the broader context of sexual rights, STI and HIV disclosure laws, and the essential components of comprehensive sex education.

The national survey of Canadians aged 18-24 highlights significant deficiencies in sexual health education and awareness. The data shows that 96 percent of young Canadians do not feel very familiar with STI and HIV disclosure laws, contributing to Canada's troubling trend as the only G7 country with rising HIV rates . Despite the average age of first-time sexual intercourse being 15, discussions about STI and HIV testing typically occur two years later, at age 17. This delay has resulted in 7 in 10 of young Canadians never having been tested for STIs or HIV, despite 61 percent of youth indicating that they have had more than one sexual partner in the last three months. A chronic shortage of family doctors in Canada could also be a contributing factor.

The report reveals that 67 percent of young Canadians have not had healthcare providers proactively discuss STI and HIV testing with them. Furthermore, 64 percent of sexually active youth report inconsistent condom use, with one in five never using condoms. This lack of protection has led to two out of every five sexually active young Canadians feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in sexual encounters involving condom negotiation and use. The situation is even more pronounced among LGBTQ+ youth (nearly half, surveyed) and Indigenous Canadians (3 in 5).

Shamin Mohamed Jr., Founder and President of LetsStopAIDS, says that this year's report shows a clear need for more open and honest conversations about sex, protection, and consent.

"This year's findings demonstrate that our current approach to sex education is not working for todays' youth," says Shamin. "We need to ensure that young Canadians are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary for safe and healthy sexual relationships, and this starts with having honest, open and knowledgeable conversations, and enough resources."

The 2024 Sex Lives Report also sheds light on troubling patterns of sexual health behavior among youth:

7 in 10 sexually active youth who experienced unsafe or uncomfortable sexual encounters involving condom negotiation did not seek help.

Half of the youth who experienced stealthing (non-consensual condom removal) did not seek help.

34 percent of youth diagnosed with an STI or HIV did not receive treatment, an increase from 27 percent in 2022.

The 2024 Sex Lives Report was released ahead of the LetsStopAIDS NoTimeToWait event, which will take place in Toronto at The Concert Hall (Masonic Temple) from November 22nd to 23rd. This year's event theme, De-Blur, will focus on clearing up the stigma and misconceptions surrounding HIV, and helping youth to reveal, inspire, exchange knowledge and step up as visionary leaders and advocates in their communities. For more information about the conference or to register, please visit: NoTimeToWait.ca

For two decades, LetsStopAIDS has been dedicated to raising HIV awareness, fostering youth leadership, and combating HIV-related stigma. Their mission remains crucial in ensuring that young Canadians have access to accurate information, testing, prevention, and treatment. To download the full 2024 Sex Lives Report, visit: www.LetsStopAIDS.org .

About LetsStopAIDS

LetsStopAIDS is Canada's largest youth-driven charity focused on HIV prevention and knowledge exchange. Founded in 2004 by then 15-year-old Shamin Mohamed Jr., LetsStopAIDS inspires youth in Canada and globally to play a meaningful role in ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Through its numerous programs, LetsStopAIDS inspires young people affected by HIV to take action within their local communities, striving to achieve zero new Youth-HIV infections.

Learn more at www.LetsStopAIDS.org .

