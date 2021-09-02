Canadian Women's Travel Publisher JourneyWoman Acquires New Website to Help Women Travel Safely, Creating the World's Largest Women-Friendly Travel Resource

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Strengthening its position as the world's leading solo travel resource for women, Toronto-based JourneyWoman CEO Carolyn Ray welcomes Women Travel the World ( womentravel.info ) into its offering, creating the world's first resource for women to find safe, affordable travel experiences. JourneyWoman's most recent Safety Survey showed that over 88% of women feel somewhat threatened or unsafe while travelling, and that many feel vulnerable due to their age or mobility.

"For almost 30 years, JourneyWoman's ethos has been to help women travel safely and well," Ray says. "Women make most travel decisions yet our research shows that finding safe, affordable woman-friendly experiences is extremely challenging, particularly for GenX and Boomer women travelling solo. Women have unique travel criteria, including cost, safety and cleanliness — which will be more important post pandemic. Our research shows that 80% of women will choose a tour, accommodation or retreat if it has been verified as safe and women-friendly by JourneyWoman, a significant sign of trust from our 55,000 female subscribers."

An expansion of its existing Women's Travel Directory , JourneyWoman's website provides women with access to the world's largest listing of verified women-friendly businesses — including slow, adventure, wellness and luxury travel, inclusive of LGBTQ+ and Indigenous tourism. Established in New Zealand by Rosemary Neave in 2009, Women Travel the World connects women travellers with hundreds of women-friendly tours, retreats, accommodations and guides in over 100 countries.

Jennifer Haddow, CEO, BC-based Wild Women Expeditions says: "Now more than ever before, women need confidence that they are choosing a women-friendly company that is attuned to their needs, including safety and value. JourneyWoman's new site will help them find the experience of their dreams and intentionally support women-owned businesses around the world."

For more information, read the announcement here .

// About JourneyWoman

Founded in 1994, JourneyWoman™ is one of the most beloved and respected women's travel brands in the world, helping women travel safely for almost 30 years. Based in Toronto, Canada, JourneyWoman has a subscriber base of 55,000 GenX and Boomer women from over 120 countries. JourneyWoman Publisher Carolyn Ray is a board member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and is a member of the the Travel Media Association of Canada (TMAC). JourneyWoman is a registered trademark of Journeywoman Enterprises Inc. To learn more visit journeywoman.com.

SOURCE Journeywoman

For further information: Eric Alper, Publicist I Music Commentator I Shameless Idealist, 647-971-3742, [email protected]