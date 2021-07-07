Canadian Winery wins "Best in Show" at top International Wine Awards
Ontario's Hidden Bench Estate Winery takes home "Best in Show" at 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards
BEAMSVILLE, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Hidden Bench Estate Winery announced today that they have been awarded the "Best in Show" at the 2021 Decanter Wine Awards in London, England for their single vineyard 2018 Felseck Vineyard Chardonnay.
The Decanter World Wine Awards is the largest and most influential wine competition in the world. This year the DWWA received over 18,000 submissions from 56 countries. The panel of 150 judges included 44 Masters of Wine and 11 Master Sommeliers. The Best in Show award is only granted to a tiny selection of wines at the very top of the whole competition.
Harald Thiel, Managing Director and Vigneron shared; "This recognition from DWWA is a major accolade not only for the Hidden Bench team but for the wineries of the Beamsville Bench, the Niagara region, and the Canadian wine industry at large. The international recognition that a small, family-owned Canadian estate winery such as Hidden Bench can break through internationally and stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best in the world is extremely rewarding. This award is a testament to our terroir and to the commitment and passion of our vineyard and winery team – and to the success of Chardonnay in Canadian vineyards, something that we've been championing for a long time."
Hidden Bench, a certified organic estate winery situated on the Beamsville Bench in the Niagara region of Ontario, has received many accolades and awards over the years for producing premium wines. As an estate winery, Hidden Bench's innovative "vineyard to bottle", team approach to wine growing has permitted it to consistently produce premium quality Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling from its 35 hectares of certified organic vineyards.
The award-winning wine, 2018 Felseck Vineyard Chardonnay, is a barrel fermented single vineyard Chardonnay from a 3.5 acre parcel of 30 year old certified organic vines. The grapes are handpicked, sorted and then gently whole cluster pressed prior to fermenting with natural yeasts in French oak barrels. The wine is then bottled un-fined and filtered after 14 months of aging. Total production was 3500 bottles. This wine is set for limited release in September 2021.
