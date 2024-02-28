Canadian Water Savings, Distributor of Smart Valve™, Plans Earth Day Push

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Water Savings has announced it is planning to make 2024 the year of water conservation awareness for consumers in the U.S. and Canada.

The company will launch an education campaign targeted for Earth Day, April 22. The initiative will emphasize the importance of resource conservation and environmental stewardship.

Canadian Water Savings is best known as the North American distributor of Smart Valve™, a small device that residential and commercial property managers use to save water — and slash utility bills.

The company estimates that the unique invention, based on simple principles of physics, saves an average of 15 to 35 per cent in costs for users. Canadian Water Savings guarantees a full refund if the 15 per cent threshold is not met.

Smart Valve™ saves water and dollars by removing air from water systems, which results in a lower volume of water measured by water usage meters.

Since its introduction to the market, Smart Valve™ has proven popular with owners and property managers of hotels, multi-residential structures, office complexes, commercial buildings and retail properties.

Like many businesses and families across North America, these customers have experienced a sharp rise in utility costs over the past decade, and see the Smart Valve™ as a practical way to contain costs while also conserving natural resources.

The product has been showcased at numerous trade shows, including gatherings for property management professionals, condominiums, brewers and golf course owners.

Canadian Water Savings estimates that 20,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada have installed the device in their buildings.

The company also maintains a list of case studies, which includes a Toronto condominium complex that lowered water costs by 28 per cent, or approximately $2,000 per month, after installing Smart Valve™. The valve's efficiency increased over the first several months, the company says.

About Canadian Water Savings

Canadian Water Savings, Inc. is the distributor of Smart Valve for Canadian customers. Affiliated companies include Ontario Wholesale Energy and Canadian Energy Savings Corp., which help more than 32,000 Canadian businesses manage energy costs.

Contact:

For more information on the Smart Valve™ visit canadianwatersavings.com or call: 1.855.237.2669.

SOURCE Canadian Water Savings Inc.