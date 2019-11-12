Canadian Water Crisis: Vancouver Company Steps Up With Safe Solution

Santevia Water Systems Pledges 500 Lead Reducing Water Pitchers for Canadian Schools

DELTA, BC, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Santevia Water Systems , a Canadian leader in alkaline water products, is spearheading the fight for clean water in Canadian kindergartens with the announcement that they are donating 500 lead (and other contaminant filtering) MINA Alkaline Pitchers to kindergartens, daycares and junior kindergarten schools across Canada where lead has been recently detected in the water supply.

"The entire country has been shocked to learn that test results show high lead levels in the water supply of thousands of schools across Canada," said Yvonne Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Santevia Water Systems. "While lead contamination isn't an easy problem for schools to solve overnight, our MINA Alkaline Pitchers can offer a quick and easy way to immediately filter lead from the drinking water of our children. We want to get this solution to lead-contaminated schools across Canada as soon as possible."

A simple solution:

Each MINA Alkaline Pitcher filters 300 litres of water and exceeds Health Canada, NSF and WHO requirements for lead reduction in water. The MINA Pitcher is the only Made in Canada pitcher on the market that effectively filters lead and is far more effective at filtering lead than other leading water filter systems.

How could lead impact our young children?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says "there is no known level of lead exposure that is considered safe."

According to the WHO, "Young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can suffer profound and permanent adverse health effects, particularly affecting the development of the brain and nervous system." For this reason, Santevia has chosen to donate the pitchers to daycares, kindergarten and junior kindergarten schools as younger children could be the most adversely impacted by lead consumption.

Santevia calling out to parents:

Though they are happy to work with anyone involved in protecting the health of children such as environmental groups, school boards or any level of government, Santevia wants to reach out directly to parents at daycares and schools where they believe there might be a lead in drinking water issue based on recent media coverage. The company simply asks parents to visit ca.santevia.com/lead and request a MINA Alkaline Pitcher to be sent for use in their child's classroom.

About Santevia Water Systems

Santevia Water Systems, a Canadian Company in Delta, BC, manufactures and distributes mineralized and naturally alkaline water filtration products for home and on the go, under the brand name Santevia. The company's products are sold in natural health, pharmacy, grocery and big box stores in Canada, the USA and UK as well as in many online channels. All core Santevia products are built in our Canadian manufacturing facility and adhere to the Santevia brand promise to offer our clients products that are healthy, cost-effective and eco-friendly.



Making an impact and enriching the lives of others is a passion of Yvonne Anderson, Santevia's CEO and Founder. The Santevia Gives Back initiative was born in the early days of the company to support people living in water poverty around the world. The initiative is currently supporting clean water in Uganda. Helping with the Canadian lead crisis is a natural extension of Santevia's philanthropy.

