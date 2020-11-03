Canadian War Museum launches online resources for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Created primarily for educators, but suited to anyone who is looking for materials to develop a Remembrance Day event, the new online resource highlights artifacts, archival documents, photographs and works of art from the collections of the Canadian War Museum. These primary sources are supported by historical overviews, lesson plans and ready-to-play presentations that bring accounts of wartime service and sacrifice to life — from the story of a father who carried his daughter's teddy bear in his pocket during the First World War, to that of the first Canadian female soldier killed in a combat role in Afghanistan. This Remembrance resource is generously supported by the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command and the Friends of the Canadian War Museum.

"It is crucial that we continue to remember our country's military history and honour the lives lost in past conflicts," said Caroline Dromaguet, Acting Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "We are pleased to be providing educators with this high-quality resource that will bring the remarkable stories of Canada's military contributions into classrooms and communities across the country."

"Remembrance Day ceremonies will be different this year because of pandemic restrictions," said Larry Murray, Grand President of the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command. "This makes us particularly pleased to be supporting this online, educational initiative, which we are sure will lead to new, creative ways of honouring the sacrifices of Canadians."

"This module provides educators and students with high-quality primary source materials to engage with our country's military heritage," said Commodore (Ret'd) Robert Hamilton, President of the Friends of the Canadian War Museum. "We are delighted to be able to contribute to the education of the next generation."

The Museum plans to further enhance its online resources next year with more short videos, ready-to-use presentations, and primary source materials.

The Remembrance Day resource is available at warmuseum.ca/remembrance-day.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national, and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

