Canadian Violinist Yi-Jia Susanne Hou Achieves "Impossible" Paganini Feat in a Single Take

VIDEO: Caprice No. 5 (of 24) is available for immediate broadcast/publication: https://vimeo.com/1052157312

PHOTO: Yi-Jia Susanne Hou just before she recorded the 24 caprices of Paganini

Paganini's caprices are widely considered the most technically demanding violin pieces ever written. Their difficulty was so extreme that in the 19th century, the Italian master was rumoured to be possessed by the devil.

"It's hard to put into words just how insanely difficult these caprices are," Ms. Hou said on Friday.

"It's like having a puck shot at you 16 times per second and having to deflect each one into a net—perfectly—hundreds of times. It demands a Mount Everest level of mental focus."

30 Years in the Making

Ms. Hou first conquered all 24 caprices at age 17, performing them at Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music in 1994—believed to be a Canadian first, and the youngest ever. Now, three decades later, she has revisited the challenge, recording the full 75-minute set in one continuous, heart-racing take at her family cottage in Muskoka, north of Toronto.

A Historic Live Recording

Funded by the Canada Arts Council, this unprecedented "live" recording—with no edits, no re-dos—was captured by professional film and sound crews for global broadcast.

The project also launches a Panamania Masterclass — a training camp in Muskoka where Ms. Hou will mentor young violinists, revealing the "secrets" to mastering Paganini later this year.

About Yi-Jia Susanne Hou

Ms. Hou is one of Canada's best concert soloists. She has performed in more than 50 countries, including with the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her 2013 performance with the LSO was featured in The Globe and Mail — "Canadian to take her final bow with $6-million 'vixen' of a violin."

https://susannehou.com

