Win-Finity Pilot Debuts in Ontario Ahead of World Cleanup Day

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In a major step toward reducing construction waste and advancing a circular economy, the Vinyl Institute of Canada (VIC), alongside national and international partners, has launched Project Win-Finity - the first Canadian program to recycle post-consumer vinyl windows.

In alignment with World Cleanup Day 2025, the pilot begins full operations this week, with an official launch event scheduled for September 19 at Vision Extrusions in Woodbridge, Ontario.

How it Works

Dealers or installers collect windows in on-site bins.

Bins go to a glass recycler, where glass is removed for reuse.

Remaining vinyl is sent to a plastics recycler.

Vinyl quality is assessed for use in new window manufacturing.

The process is reviewed for economic feasibility.

Industry and Government Collaboration

Project Win-Finity partners include the Vinyl Institute of Canada, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Vision Extrusions Group, and government partner, the National Research Council of Canada. Additional support comes from Fenestration Canada, Strategic Materials Inc., the Municipal Waste Association of Ontario, SAWDAC, Circular Partners Inc., Oligomaster Inc., Consumer Direct Windows and Doors., and EPL Plastics Inc.

"We are pleased to contribute our research expertise and support for this project to reduce plastic waste and reintegrate it into the value chain – helping to minimize the Canadian construction sector's carbon footprint." Dr. Marzieh Riahinezhad, the project's technical lead and Research Officer at the National Research Council of Canada

"Formosa is proud to support the Win-Finity project as a tangible step toward circularity in the vinyl value chain. Advancing post-consumer recycling through industry collaboration is essential to building a more sustainable future." Fred Neske, Assistant Vice President, Environment, Safety & Communications, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

"Vision Group is excited and proud to be part of this program. The ability to divert post-consumer vinyl windows from landfills and demonstrate the value of recycling vinyl and the economic viability is critical to reducing the carbon footprint and sustainability of our products for future generations." said Tony Vella, of Vision Extrusions Group

"The Vinyl Institute of Canada is thrilled to be the official steward of the Win-Finity program, our second recycling pilot after PVC 123 - a hospital medical device recycling program launched in 2020." Aiñe Curran, President & CEO, Vinyl Institute of Canada

Event Launch Details

📅 Friday, September 19, 2025 - 10:00 a.m. EST

📍 at Vision Extrusions, 201 Zenway Blvd, Door #5, Woodbridge, ON

vinylinstituteofcanada.com | vinylinstituteofcanada.com/winfinity

About the Vinyl Institute of Canada

The Vinyl Institute of Canada advocates for sustainable development and innovative recycling solutions, building partnerships that promote environmental stewardship and resource recovery on behalf of the vinyl value chain in Canada.

