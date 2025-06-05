Canada's Vinyl and Fenestration Industry Groups Announce Pilot to Recycle Vinyl Windows

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on World Environment Day, the Vinyl Institute of Canada (VIC) is proud to announce Project Win-Finity, a national pilot program stewarded by the association and aimed at recycling post-consumer PVC windows. This initiative, in partnership with Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), and Vision Extrusions Group, will help establish a circular recycling system for vinyl windows across Canada.

The project is also supported by Fenestration Canada, Strategic Materials Inc., the Municipal Waste Association of Ontario, the Siding and Window Dealers Association of Canada, Viking Recyclers Inc., and EPL Plastics Inc.

"This collaboration marks a major step toward diverting vinyl and glass from landfills and creating new products from old windows," said project lead Tony Vella of Vision Extrusions Group.

Dr. Marzieh Riahinezhad, Research Officer at the NRC and the project's technical lead, noted that "the pilot aims to minimize plastic waste and contribute to reducing the Canadian construction sector's carbon footprint."

President & CEO of the VIC, Aiñe Curran added: "We're building on the success of our 2020 PVC 123 Medical Recycling Project partnership with Environment and Climate Change Canada. This new initiative further proves the recyclability of PVC and the industry's commitment toward a circular economy."

Fred Neske of Formosa Plastics emphasized the environmental value: "Recycling post-consumer PVC windows cuts CO₂ emissions, saves raw materials, and keeps waste out of landfills."

Two-Year Ontario Pilot Launches September 19, 2025

The pilot is expected to be in full operation by September 19, 2025, aligning with World Clean Up Day, which addresses the global solid waste problem and marine debris. The project is designed to evaluate a recycled-content model for vinyl windows and set the stage for broader recycling systems. Collection and processing of post-consumer windows will be focused within the Greater Toronto Area, organized by the Win-Finity Task Group, from the removal of windows to their reuse in new products.

