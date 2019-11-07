Canadian Veterans Support Local Families this Remembrance Day by Building with Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa

OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Veterans will be strapping on their tool belts and donning their hard hats this Friday November 8 to lend a hand building the final phase of Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa's 16-townhome development at Leacross Landing in Orléans.

Sponsored by Lockheed Martin Canada, the third annual Veteran Build Day encourages Canadian Veterans, active duty military members and reserve members to volunteer on the Habitat Greater Ottawa build site and share in a unique experience while helping local families to find strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

"It is inspiring to see the incredible work being done by Canadian Veterans who take part in the Veteran Build Day. Every volunteer hour they provide creates local impact while supporting families with a strong foundation in a stable, long-term affordable home," says Alexis Ashworth, CEO of Habitat Greater Ottawa. "Our model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for working families in need of affordable housing by providing them with the opportunity to purchase their own Habitat home and build a better future for their family."

This year's Veteran Build Day team will assist with the construction of the Phase III and IV homes at Leacross Landing. The Orléans development is Habitat Greater Ottawa's largest undertaking to date and will consist of 16 townhomes upon its completion in 2020. Seven of the units are already complete and families moved in this past spring, including 22 children.

"When the opportunity came up for Lockheed Martin Canada to partner with Habitat Greater Ottawa for an annual Military and Veteran Build Day, it was a natural fit and one that our employees have truly embraced," says Janice Menezes, Chief Financial Officer at Lockheed Martin Canada. "Our team looks forward to the build day each year. This investment is an incredible opportunity to give back to our community, strengthen our support and connect with Canadian military and Veterans."

The first Veteran Build Day was held in November 2017 and attracted more than 25 Veterans and active-duty military to help build four homes. Habitat Greater Ottawa is also a proud partner of Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health charity that's mission is to honour and support our ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, First Responders and their families.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance and value of volunteers to the work of Habitat Greater Ottawa", says Steve Beverley, Director of Construction at Habitat Greater Ottawa. "We are honoured to have our local Veterans back on the build site again this year. It is a great teambuilding exercise. It gives people a chance to be involved in building something real. You're building a home for a family that will change their lives forever."

A recent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group shows that there are significant benefits to society as a result of Habitat families having access to affordable homeownership. On average, Habitat generates $175,000 of benefits to society per home. These benefits come in the form of reduced reliance on social housing and food banks, better educational and employment outcomes and improved health.

Habitat Greater Ottawa will break ground on its next build at Wateridge Village in the spring of 2020. It will consist of an 8-unit stacked townhome centrally located on the former Rockcliffe Airbase, in a growing neighbourhood, close to amenities. Two of the units are accessible, and Habitat Greater Ottawa will be looking to partner with families with accessibility needs for these homes. Applications are now open for the 2020 development. Visit www.habitatgo.ca for more information.

What: Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa Veteran Build Day

When: Friday November 8, 2019

Where: 6208 Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard (corner of Fortune Avenue – parking available on St. Moritz Ct.)

Time: Interviews and photo opportunities will take place at 12:00pm. Media are welcome. We can also send photos and quotes upon request.

Please note that this is an active construction site and parking is limited. Please confirm your attendance in advance with the contact below. ***

In Attendance:

Alexis Ashworth , CEO, Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa

, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa Gavin Liddy , Board Chair, Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa, Canadian Armed Forces (retired)

, Board Chair, Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa, Canadian Armed Forces (retired) Janice Menezes , CFO, Lockheed Martin Canada

, CFO, Lockheed Martin Canada Matthew Luloff , Councillor Orléans Ward, Canadian Forces Veteran

, Councillor Orléans Ward, Canadian Forces Veteran Canadian Military Veterans and Active Duty Military Members

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa

Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa supports local families to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers and Habitat homeowners, Habitat Greater Ottawa builds safe, decent and affordable homes, including single-family and multi-unit houses. Habitat has been building homes in Ottawa since 1993, and has served 76 local families over the last 26 years, transitioned from a builder of single-family homes to a developer of communities.

Habitat Greater Ottawa does not give away free homes — families purchase their home at fair market value with no down payment and pay an interest-free mortgage as well as commit volunteer hours to our organization. As Habitat homeowners pay off their mortgage, the funds are reinvested into a revolving Fund for Humanity, which we use to build more homes for more families in the community. Habitat Greater Ottawa's homeownership program provides more than just housing; it sets families up to be successful homeowners who are invested in their homes and their community.

