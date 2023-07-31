Canadian version of Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch goes up for auction in B.C.

There's always been a luxury ranch market for the wealthiest of buyers in the United States and Canada .





and . Like something out of the "Yellowstone" TV series, the 73,000-acre property called "Yellowstone North of 49" in British Columbia goes up for sale online August 14, 2023 with bids starting at $5.9 million .





goes up for sale online with bids starting at . It will only be sold through the online escalating tender platform CLHbid.com, a new, trusted and confidential way to buy and sell agricultural land in western Canada .

BEAVERDELL, BC, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - As long as there's been ranching in North America, there's been a luxury ranch market for the wealthiest of buyers.

Those with the available resources to buy ranch property for their own personal use have always sought it, not only in the United States, but in Canada too, and demand is on the rise. Part of the credit goes to the "Yellowstone effect"- the recent acute awareness of the opulent ranch lifestyle created by the popularity of the TV show.

“Yellowstone North of 49” features a 5,100- square foot ranch home, 2,500-square foot ranch manager’s home, grazing land, an indoor riding arena, numerous water wells and an state-of-the-art irrigation system. (CNW Group/CLHbid.com)

A rare opportunity to join the exclusive league of private ranch owners comes up in British Columbia, Canada in early August. The property is called "Yellowstone North of 49" and is expected to be sold in a one-time tendering process on August 14, 2023. Bids will start at $5.9 million.

The property is a 73,670-acre working ranch near Beaverdell, a one-hour drive from Kelowna, B.C. Like its namesake TV show, a 5,100 sq ft ranch home is at the forefront complete with bespoke furnishings including restoration hardware, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

There is also a 2,100-square foot log garage with a secondary suite above, and a 2,500-square foot ranch manager's home. There's grazing land, an indoor riding arena, numerous water wells and an irrigation system consisting of five Zimmatic pivots that recently received more than a million dollars' worth of upgrades.

UNIQUE SELLING PROCESS: ONLINE BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED ONLY ON AUGUST 14

Neighbours swapping agricultural land deeds over kitchen tables and real estate listings are now being replaced by a new online private tender process provided by the seller's lawyer.

Alberta-based CLHbid.com is a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with 90,000 acres of property available. The law firm of CLH Law of Grande Prairie started selling properties for its clients through its own custom-designed web platform seven years ago. It was a revolutionary new way to sell agricultural land. Word spread quickly and CLHbid.com never looked back.

"Yellowstone North of 49" can be previewed now at CLHbid.com. The two-hour bidding period for the property will begin at 8:00 A.M. (PDT) on Monday, August 14, with the starting bid listed at $5.9 million CDN. Buyers from Canada, Colorado, California and Texas are expected to be among those interested.

"We quickly found both buyers and sellers like our online escalating tender approach for a lot of reasons, whether it's for something as large as 'Yellowstone North of 49' or something more modest," says Roy Carter, CEO of CLHBid.com. "As lawyers experienced in land transactions, we found both buyers and sellers prefer the simplicity of the online process. Everything's upfront and transparent. When the bidding begins, usually for an hour or two, you see the process on your screen in the privacy of your home or office. You don't see who else has signed on with you, but you do see the bid amounts being placed in real time. At the end of the bidding period, the highest offer goes to the seller for acceptance. The successful buyer's name is never disclosed to anyone except the seller during closing. Buyers like the certainty and confidentiality of the process, and sellers know they'll have a decision on sale day."

ABOUT CLHbid.com

CLHbid.com is more than just an online sales platform. Based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, the law firm of CLH Law is behind this online escalating tender platform for agricultural and ranch land. With legal, accounting and agricultural background, the firm is focused solely on developing and implementing this platform for the sale of farmland. Our unique price discovery system, commitment to equal opportunity for bidders, and comprehensive support make us the ideal choice for buyers and sellers alike.

SOURCE CLHbid.com

For further information: Media contact: Greg Descantes, [email protected], 604.646.3564