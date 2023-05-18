Canadian VC reaches $9.42B in 2022, 2nd best year since 2017

18 May, 2023, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian venture capital (VC) disbursements1 reached $9,425 million from 708 financings in 2022. Though a substantial decrease (33%) in disbursements from 2021, the best Canadian VC year in history, 2022 still ranked as the second-best VC year in terms of disbursements.
All dollar ($) figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
US and International investors invested $4.24 billion and $1.70 billion, representing 45% and 18% of the total disbursements respectively. Canadian investors invested $3.49 billion for 37% of the total.
VC investors, Canadian and non-Canadian, invested a combined $3.30 billion or 35% of the total disbursements. Specifically, Canadian, US and international VCs invested $2,062 million (22%), $972 million (10%) and $268 million (3%) respectively.
Corporate investors led by US corporate investors invested a combined $2.44 billion (26%), consisting of $1,154 million, $831 million, and $454 million by US, International and Canadian corporation investors respectively.
Family Office investors investing $893 million (9%), comprised of $367 million (Canadian), $289 million (International) and $$237 million (US).
Following VC, Corporate and Family Office investors, Government investors invested $780 million, $774 million (8%) of which by Canadian government investors.
Provinces
Ontario, Quebec, and BC companies were the leading recipients of VC disbursements, securing $3.50 billion, $2.45 billion $2.23 billion respectively.
|
Province
|
# Fins
|
$ Millions
|
Alberta
|
90
|
837
|
British Columbia
|
155
|
2,227
|
Manitoba
|
4
|
44
|
New Brunswick
|
14
|
100
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
1
|
26
|
Nova Scotia
|
29
|
108
|
Ontario
|
276
|
3,497
|
Prince Edward Island
|
2
|
4
|
Quebec
|
116
|
2,452
|
Saskatchewan
|
21
|
131
Municipal Cities
Companies from 66 municipal cities secured venture capital funding in 2022 with Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver leading with $2.49 billion, $2.10 billion and $1.73 billion respectively.
|
City
|
Province
|
# Fin's
|
$ Millions
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
164
|
2,485
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
86
|
2,100
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
113
|
1,731
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
77
|
746
|
Waterloo
|
Ontario
|
12
|
292
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
37
|
252
|
Quebec City
|
Quebec
|
15
|
245
|
Mississauga
|
Ontario
|
17
|
208
|
Victoria
|
British Columbia
|
10
|
201
|
Kitchener
|
Ontario
|
14
|
138
|
Saskatoon
|
Saskatchewan
|
18
|
126
Sectors
ICT companies raised $5.13 billion or 54% of the total disbursements. Cleantech2 companies secured $1.97 million, ahead of $1.14 billion raised by biotech companies.
Stages
Early stage and growth/late-stage financings raised $5.66 billion and $2.21 billion respectively.
Seed/pre-seed stage financings raised $598 million from 169 financings. Bridge financing raised $442 million from 107 financings.
Company size
Companies with 0-49, 50-99, 100-499 and 500+ employees raised $6.17 billion, $707 million, $2.54 billion, and $10 million respectively.
48 Canadian venture capital funds raised $4.74 billion in 2022. 2 BDC funds (allocated capital) accounted for 19% of the total fundraising by Canadian VC firms.
|
Type
|
# Funds
|
$ Millions
|
Government Fund
|
2
|
900
|
Corporate VC
|
1
|
150
|
Private VC
|
41
|
3,568
|
Social Impact
|
2
|
105
|
Accelerator Fund
|
2
|
21
|
Total
|
48
|
4,744
Dentons Canada LLP led all VC firms in 2022 involving in 114 VC financings.
|
Law Firm
|
# Fins
|
$ Millions
|
Dentons Canada LLP
|
114
|
612
|
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
|
65
|
2,137
|
Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
|
29
|
229
|
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
|
19
|
119
|
Bennett Jones LLP
|
14
|
56
|
McInnes Cooper
|
10
|
9
|
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
|
9
|
261
|
LaBarge Weinstein LLP
|
9
|
43
|
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
|
9
|
25
|
DLA Piper (Canada) LLP
|
8
|
45
"2022 reveals the continuing overconcentration of venture capital investment in three provinces, namely Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia which together accounted for 86.7% of all venture capital investment dollars. This situation poses a challenge for government policy makers and their regional development efforts - namely how, or even whether, to promote venture capital investment outside of those three provinces. Another feature revealed by the data is the 20.9% contribution of clean tech which bears watching in light of the federal government 2023 Budget which committed significant policy support to clean tech. Finally, it is notable that 65.4% of all venture capital investment dollars went to the smallest companies (0 - 49 employees), which suggests that scale ups received comparably less support, thus continuing a pattern of underfunding for medium-sized firms," commented Richard Rémillard, President of Rémillard Consulting Group (RCG).
Included
- Equity and quasi-equity investments in companies directly.
Excluded
- Secondary transactions (investor/shareholder exit events) in which companies received no money
- PE transactions
- Financing by foreign headquartered/domiciled companies with Canadian subsidiaries.
|
________________
|
1
|
CPE Analytics tracks disbursements, money went to the companies (primary funding); we specifically exclude secondary transactions as part of overall funding rounds. For example, we only included US $321 million of 1Password's US $620 million funding round and excluded $299 million secondary transaction with the founders and management. Also noted that 1Password deal was a 2021 deal, not a 2022 financing.
|
2
|
CPE Analytics has re-classified and included advanced agri-tech in cleantech.
