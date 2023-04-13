Canadian VC Firm Gremlin Ventures Of Halifax, Launches Quota, a Financial Reporting Dashboard for SMBs

Powered by AI, Quota will integrate with small business cloud accounting solutions to provide verifiable, real-time business health checks and insights

HALIFAX, NS, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Gremlin Ventures , the Canadian venture capitalist firm behind fintech companies Wagepoint and huumans , today announced the launch of Quota , a small business financial reporting dashboard. By leveraging machine learning technology, Quota will be an indispensable tool for small business owners by providing always-current data on small business health, forecasting, and insights. Gremlin has appointed Ryan Dineen, an expert in financial technology, as CEO.

Quota differentiates itself by mapping a business' Chart of Accounts to NAICS (North American Classification System) and GIFI (General Index of Financial Information) standards in real time, not only when a business owner files their taxes. This allows Quota to provide highly-accurate numbers and real time tax reports for owners and advisors, while also enabling SMBs to generate hyper-local, industry-specific benchmarking and competitive analyses.

"I'm beyond excited to join Quota and start building a team that is as passionate about supporting small business owners as I am," said Ryan Dineen, Quota's CEO. "During my career I've been able to engage with many dedicated and enthusiastic Cloud Accounting Advisors and their small business customers. Being able to bring them an innovative solution like Quota is an incredible opportunity."

Dineen's early career focused on delivering and implementing ERP software solutions like PeopleSoft and Oracle to several multinational firms. After that, he was hired by West Virginia University as both HR Director, where he oversaw the implementation of Oracle Business Suite, and professor in their Graduate School of Business. In 2003, Dineen founded DenoSys LLC, a multi-country SaaS HR/Payroll solution, which was ultimately acquired in 2010. In 2012 he became the technology co-founder of Wagepoint, where he architected and developed their multi-country SaaS payroll system.

"Gremlin Ventures prides itself in making investments in companies that empower entrepreneurs to develop a deeper understanding of their small business through cutting-edge technology," said Richard Landzaat, Gremlin Ventures. "As one of the original co-founders of Wagepoint, I've known Ryan for many years. Ryan was the first person I considered when deciding who should lead this innovative company."

With Quota's AI-powered engine, business owners are empowered to make real-time assessments of business risk and health based on real cash, liabilities and expenses, ultimately allowing for better decision making and more accurate advisory.

About Gremlin Ventures

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Gremlin Ventures was founded in 2016 with the goal of using innovative models and a product-first approach to grow future markets and ecosystems around small business.

About Quota

Founded in Calgary, Alberta in 2019, Quota is focused on helping Accountants, Advisors and Small Business owners make better decisions through the use of accurate, timely business data.

For further information: Ryan Dineen, CEO, Quota, [email protected], https://www.getquota.co/