Canadian Vaping Association Welcomes Launch of the Quebec Special Task Force on Vaping

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) and its members applaud the establishment of a provincial special task force led by Dr. Horacio Arruda as announced in Minister McCann's November 25th press release. The association's Quebec membership and provincial director wish to offer their expertise and experience, as they did during the consultations for Bill 44 in 2014, and we look forward to a confirmation of our participation in the task force, whose work is scheduled to begin in January 2020. Over the past year, we have been working with public health stakeholders in all provinces across Canada, most recently in British Columbia and Ontario, to jointly implement measures aimed at eliminating youth access to vaping products.

"We share the serious concerns voiced by Quebecers on the recent rise in vaping among young people," says Darryl Tempest, CVA Executive Director. The CVA is encouraged by the comprehensive approach outlined by the province's Minister of Health and Social Services, and our association has always been in favour of such measures.

As the only Canada-wide association not linked to or funded by tobacco companies and representing more than 300 members and more than 500 points of sale, our aim is to put in place measures consistent with those proposed by Minister McCann, while ensuring that these tobacco harm reduction products remain accessible to smokers.

The increase in vaping among young people is a direct result of easy access to high-nicotine vaping products brought to market by companies associated with or financed by tobacco companies, and widely available at convenience stores and service stations accessible to youth. In order to counter this trend and keep these products well out of the reach of youth, the CVA proposes that a 20 mg per mL cap be placed on available nicotine concentration and that the sale of all vaping products, including flavours, be restricted to adult-only specialized shops.

Flavours are frequently blamed as being the cause of the increase in vaping among youth, but flavours are also critical to smokers' success in transitioning from tobacco to vaping. It is worth noting that youth vaping is virtually non-existent in Europe, yet there are thousands of flavours available on the European market. Their success is based on two key factors:

- a 20 mg per mL cap on nicotine concentrations, and

- the restriction of sales to adult-only access retail environments.

This is why the CVA favours the restriction of the sale of flavourings to adult-only specialty shops. Such a restriction would strike a fair balance between eliminating youth access to these products while keeping a tight rein over the network of specialized shops. Allowing smokers to source regulated flavoured products will maximize the success rate in smoking cessation efforts.

The Canadian Vaping Association also advocates the prohibition of any advertising or promotion outside of adult-only access specialized shops.

"It is crucial to combat youth access to vaping products at a number of levels, namely: by placing a 20 mg per mL cap on available nicotine concentration; by limiting the sale of these products and flavours in retail spaces where only adults are allowed; by prohibiting all advertising outside of these spaces, and finally; by undertaking a public awareness campaign," he continued. "However, the government should avoid unintended consequences which would penalize smokers and former smokers and lead them back to tobacco, as this would represent a tremendous step backwards for public health in Quebec."

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a national not-for-profit organization representing the interests of the Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the USP represents more than 300 manufacturers, retailers, and online businesses. Tobacco companies and their subsidiaries are not among our members. We are the principal liaison with all levels of government across the country on all legislative and regulatory issues related to industry. Our mission is to ensure reasonable and practical regulation through ongoing communications and education of health officers, the media, and elected officials.

SOURCE Canadian Vaping Association

For further information: John Xydous, Regional Director |Québec, French spokesperson, +1 514 212.7127

Related Links

http://www.canadianvapingassociation.org

