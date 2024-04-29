Canadian Utilities to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2024

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited will hold its 97th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of Canadian Utilities' full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the Canadian Utilities executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for each of Canadian Utilities' largest businesses: ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Australia.

Attendees will hear from:

Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

John Ivulich, Chief Executive Officer & Country Chair, ATCO Australia

Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower

Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury& Sustainability

[email protected] (403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

