Canadian Utilities Reports 2020 Earnings

Adjusted earnings in 2020 were $535 million, or $14 million higher compared to 2019, excluding the earnings from the Canadian fossil fuel-based electricity generation business and 80 per cent ownership interest in Alberta PowerLine which were sold in 2019. Higher earnings were mainly due to cost efficiencies across the organization, continued growth in the asset base, and earnings from ongoing operations and maintenance transition work in Puerto Rico.

Canadian Utilities adjusted earnings in 2020 were $535 million, or $1.96 per share, compared to $608 million, or $2.23 per share, in 2019 including the earnings from the Canadian fossil fuel-based electricity generation business and ownership interest in Alberta PowerLine which were sold in 2019 and which together contributed $87 million in adjusted earnings in 2019.

In 2020, Canadian Utilities invested $912 million in capital projects, of which 96 per cent was invested in regulated utilities. The remaining 4 per cent, or $36 million, was invested in a long-term contracted hydrocarbon storage cavern and an industrial water pipeline in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, as well as a solar electricity generation facility in Chile.

In the 2021 to 2023 period, Canadian Utilities expects to invest $3.2 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured energy infrastructure capital growth projects. This capital investment is expected to contribute significant earnings and cash flows, and create long-term value for share owners.

On January 14, 2021, Canadian Utilities declared a first quarter dividend of 43.98 cents per share or $1.76 per share on annualized basis per Class A non-voting and Class B common share, a one per cent increase over the 43.54 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend per share for 49 consecutive years, the longest track record of annual dividend increases of any publicly traded Canadian company.

Earnings attributable to equity owners of the Company were $427 million in 2020, $524 million lower compared to 2019. Earnings attributable to equity owners of the Company include significant impairments, dividends on equity preferred shares of the Company, timing adjustments related to rate-regulated activities, unrealized losses on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts, one-time gains and losses, and items that are not in the normal course of business or a result of day-to-day operations. These items are not included in adjusted earnings.

This news release should be used as preparation for reading the full disclosure documents. Canadian Utilities' consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be available on the Canadian Utilities website (www.canadianutilities.com), via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested from the Company.

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

