Canadian Utilities Appoints Nancy Southern as Executive Chair; Bob Myles Named Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nancy Southern as the Executive Chair of Canadian Utilities and Bob Myles as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Both changes are effective May 8, 2025.

As Executive Chair of Canadian Utilities, Ms. Southern will provide leadership to the Board of Directors and ensure continued strong governance on behalf of the Board, guiding Canadian Utilities' strategic direction, vision and ongoing operational success and drawing on the company's values and Canadian Utilities' unwavering commitment to operational excellence, our customers, our people and the communities we are privileged to serve around the world. As a proud Canadian, Ms. Southern will continue to advocate on matters of national importance including government and regulatory affairs, energy policy, security and defence and Indigenous relations. Ms. Southern is an ardent champion for Indigenous economic reconciliation and will continue to ensure that Canadian Utilities advances equitable partnerships with Indigenous communities. Ms. Southern remains the Chair & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. Ms. Southern was first named Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Utilities in 2000.

"I want to express my sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to Bob Myles. I have the highest regard for Bob and confidence in his ability to lead Canadian Utilities into a modernized, nimble and growth-oriented era," said Ms. Southern. "Bob's vast experience from a multitude of businesses, his commercial expertise and his discipline will continue to enhance the tone and culture of our great enterprise."

In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Myles has overall accountability for Canadian Utilities' businesses – including ATCO Energy Systems in Alberta and Canada's North and ATCO EnPower in Ontario, Alberta, Mexico and Chile. He also has oversight of Canadian Utilities' investment in LUMA Energy, which operates Puerto Rico's electric transmission and distribution system. Canadian Utilities' Australia division will continue to be led by ATCO Australia CEO and Country Chair John Ivulich, who continues to report to the ATCO Australia Board of Directors.

Mr. Myles previously held the role of President & Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Utilities and brings a wealth of utilities, commercial, and energy development experience, from both within and outside of the ATCO group of companies. Over his 20 years of experience as part of ATCO, Mr. Myles has held senior roles in the natural gas distribution, transmission and midstream companies of ATCO, including serving as President, ATCO Pipelines, President, ATCO Energy Solutions, Managing Director, ATCO Energy Services and President, ATCO Midstream. Before re-joining ATCO in 2020, Mr. Myles was the President and CEO of Tartan Canada Corporation and the Chief Operating Officer of Stuart Olson Industrial Group where he led operations from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, he returned to ATCO as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, a role he held until 2023 when he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower. He was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Utilities Limited in January 2025, and to his current role of Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Utilities effective May 8, 2025.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,100 employees and assets of $24 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

