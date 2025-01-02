Canadian Utilities Appoints Jennifer Westacott to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Westacott AO to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. "We are delighted to welcome Jennifer Westacott to the Canadian Utilities Board of Directors," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive experience and sterling leadership in both Australia's public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and global growth in our company."

Ms. Westacott's wide-ranging background in leadership and policy development includes her role as the Chief Executive of the Business Council of Australia from 2011 to 2023. She is Chair of the Western City & Aerotropolis Authority, Studio Schools of Australia and Future Generation Global. She has also held senior leadership positions in the New South Wales and Victoria governments. In addition to her public sector experience, Ms. Westacott was a senior partner at KPMG, advising major corporations on climate change, sustainability, and significant reform priorities. She was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2018 for her service to policy development and reform, cross-sector collaboration, equity, and business. She currently serves as the Chancellor of Western Sydney University.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited (Canadian Utilities) and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

403-808-2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

587-228-4571

