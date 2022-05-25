Canadian TV personality Nancy Regan went From Showing Off to Showing Up, and in the process overcame imposter syndrome, stage fright, and perfectionism

HALIFAX, NS, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Nancy Regan, former co-host of CTV Atlantic's Live at 5, has interviewed many of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry—Oprah, Madonna, Russell Crowe, and Harrison Ford to name a few. She has a gift for putting people at ease, but while studiously projecting confidence, the beloved TV host often struggled with insecurity and fear of failure.

In her new memoir, From Showing Off to Showing Up—already a national bestseller—Nancy Regan describes in detail how she overcame imposter syndrome, stage fright, perfectionism, and learned to embrace her authentic self.

"My life was perfect. I was confident and outgoing. I was a deliriously happy wife and mother. I loved my job. That all sounds great, doesn't it? Unfortunately, every one of those statements is false. I was false."

In her first book, Regan gives us a behind-the-scenes account of her experience hosting a newsmagazine with a daily audience of over a quarter million—all while studiously concealing fear, insecurity, and self-doubt. With remarkable candour, Regan describes how she created the illusion of having it all together because she didn't want anyone to know how close she was to falling apart.

Weaving together memoir and self-help, this intimate book takes readers on a compelling journey—from Regan's childhood growing up in the thorny world of politics (her father, Gerald Regan, was premier of Nova Scotia), through highlights and lowlights of her TV career, to what she considers her greatest personal accomplishment: self-acceptance. Featuring soulful lessons from her conversations with such luminaries as Oprah and bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat Pray Love), and serving up some of Regan's favourite practices for staying grounded. From Showing Off to Showing Up is a powerful roadmap for living a more authentic life. This must-read book is available now from Nimbus Publishing.

Nancy Regan built her reputation as the highly rated host of CTV's Atlantic's Live at 5 for fifteen years. She also served as the national host of CTV's Good Morning Canada and That News Show on TVTropolis, and has interviewed some of the most famous people on the planet. Nancy is also an actor, having appeared on stage at Halifax's Neptune Theatre, and in tv and film productions such as Haven, Trailer Park Boys, and Reversible Errors. Nancy is now a professional communicator whose dynamic career includes tv and podcast hosting, emceeing, and presentation coaching. Learn more at nancyregan.ca.

