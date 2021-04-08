Canadian Tulip Festival Leads Second Outdoor Event Season of the Pandemic, May 14 - 24, 2021

As of yesterday, the Province of Ontario has announced a stay-at-home order within weeks of the tulips blooming at the festival site in Commissioners Park, at Dow's Lake.

"The safest way to enjoy the tulips this year is online." stresses the festival's Executive Director, Ms. Jo Riding. "With the information provided by Ottawa Public Health, we knew to prepare for a third variant-based wave this spring and have done everything we can to bring the tulips to Ottawa, Canada, and the World."

Regional, National & International fans of the festival are asked to stay home and experience the gift of tulips through an immersive virtual experience at www.tulipfestival.ca .

The festival is fundraising through the sale of fresh, locally-grown cut tulip bouquets, sold online for curbside pickup or next-day delivery to those in the Ottawa area. All proceeds of the flower sales go towards the continuation of the Canadian Tulip Legacy, a registered charity.

For those who live near one of the thirty public tulip gardens in the National Capital Region, festival organizers ask that you wear a mask, visit at non-peak hours, and follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying the flowers.

Admission to the festival site at Commissioners Park beside Dow's Lake is free.

Virtual Walking Tours with a Live Tour Guide are being offered from May 14 - 24, 2021, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm EST, and cost $10 per ticket. Festival Parking at Queen Juliana Park will be open from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm EST, for $10 daily.

For more information please visit www.tulipfestival.ca

