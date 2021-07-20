Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable Supports Federal Government Reopening Plan for Foreign Travellers, Looks Forward to Additional Details and Working with Government on Implementation

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable (the Roundtable) is encouraged by the federal government's plan to ease border measures for fully vaccinated foreign travellers entering Canada. Yesterday's announcement marks an important first step in salvaging what is left of the Canadian summer travel season. The Canadian travel and tourism industry looks forward to welcoming foreign travellers back into Canada for the first time since March 2020 and to once again showing the world what Canada has to offer.

Reopening this summer is of critical importance to large and small Canadian businesses in the tourism and travel sector, and yesterday's announcement clearly recognizes this.

While yesterday's announcement marks an important step in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to be done to successfully reopen the sector. Many questions remain regarding reopening to fully vaccinated Americans and other international travellers, and more details are required to ensure the smooth implementation of these new measures. Businesses need greater specificity and certainty with respect to reopening and we call on the government to work with industry to provide clear and practical guidance.

As well, it is critically important for government to now encourage Canadians and other fully vaccinated foreign travellers to travel across our country and explore Canada. This is a message that needs to be delivered consistently, coherently and without delay.

Beginning August 9, fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents that have received the full dose of a vaccine – or a combination of vaccines – accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada – will be eligible to cross the Canadian border without quarantine. The policy around children who cannot be vaccinated remains a disincentive to travel which hurts the travel and tourism industry and is not in line with peer countries around the world. Looking ahead to September 7, the federal government also announced that non-American, fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be welcome to travel to Canada.

The Roundtable looks forward to working with government on specific implementation details and to help to re-instill confidence among Canadians around the safety and feasibility of travel.

"We welcome the federal government decision to reopen Canada's borders. This is the lifeline so many Canadian businesses need to survive," said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Canada. "However, now that the borders are reopening, it is time for the government to start encouraging fully-vaccinated Canadians to travel. The industry depends on it."

"The Canadian travel industry is pleased with yesterday's announcement on reopening the border. This signals great progress – however there is still lots to be done," said Beth Potter, President and CEO of Tourism Industry Association of Canada. "We need an all-hands approach to successfully reopen the sector, including collaboration on key issues such as digital vaccine certification and re-instilling confidence amongst Canadians about the safety and feasibility of travel."

