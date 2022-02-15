Canadian Travel and Tourism Industry Issues Statement in Response to Federal Government's Changes to Travel and Border Measures

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following statement in light of the federal government's changes to travel and border measures.

"The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable welcomes the federal government's decision to remove the advisory against non-essential travel, and its move away from mandatory pre-departure and on-arrival PCR tests. Though today's announcement brings us one step closer to where our industry needs to be, in requiring pre-departure rapid antigen tests, the government missed an opportunity to align with other international jurisdictions that removed pre-departure test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers. With these changes, the travel and tourism sector continues to be the only industry subject to mandatory testing, despite being safer than everyday activities. We look forward to reviewing the details around these announced changes and to a continued dialogue with government to re-open our economy and get our sector back on its feet."

About the Canadian Tourism Roundtable

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $102 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians across the country and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. It advocates for a safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.

