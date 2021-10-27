Canadian Training Institute Unveils NFT Certificates for Grads

Certificates feature built-in blockchain technology, making it easy for employers to verify credentials.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - ReTrain Canada is pleased to announce the inclusion of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as a component of its digital certification. This makes ReTrain Canada the first training institute in the world to offer and fully incorporate NFTs as a proof of course completion. We are pleased to announce that, beginning in November 2021, graduates of the following ReTrain Canada certification or micro-certification courses will receive a unique NFT certificate:

Emerging Technologies in Digital Currency

NFTs for Everyday People

Cybersecurity Basics for the Non-IT Professional

Applied Cyber Penetration Testing

Cyber Foundations & Quality Assurance Testing

NFTs made their debut in the worlds of Art and Music, and made headlines through the high-profile sale of digital art. This new use exemplifies the NFT's utility in the corporate world. Certifications are the perfect example of a credential that benefits from an NFT's proof of ownership.

"Since these digital documents are available on the blockchain, they can't be duplicated or fabricated. As hiring organizations look for easier and more economical ways to verify credentials, the use of NFTs ensures the information can't be tampered with and is easily accessible to the public," said CEO of ReTrain Canada, Jeannine Adams. "As we are now in a global economy with a global workforce; we know that the market is looking for modern ways of verifying credentials and this not only does that, but it also engages everyday Canadians with this type of technology. We know that these NFT certifications positively set the Canadian workforce apart. ReTrain Canada is committed to driving Canadians towards these and many other new technologies."

This delivers on ReTrain Canada's mandate to facilitate humanity meeting technology. According to Adams: "NFTs represent an exciting future of innovative technologies, and each of our students will get to keep their own unique piece from their time spent learning with us."

About ReTrain Canada

ReTrain Canada is dedicated to the advancement of the Canadian workforce. Working with community, immigration, first responder organizations, governments and private corporations, ReTrain Canada is ensuring the Canadian workforce has the skills necessary to participate in the digital economy. Through unique and highly sought-after custom courseware, ReTrain Canada trains for not only technology, but the context in which technology is used, and as such is leading the transformation of the training industry. In partnership with organizations such as Manpower and WCG Services, they are offering free training to unemployed Albertans who are looking for employment in FinTech, Sales and the Cybersecurity industries.

ReTrain has partnered with a growing list of medical and healthcare organizations to complete the circle of care. In collaboration with organizations including The Newly Institute, Back in Motion, WCB Alberta and WCG Services, they are making sure that rehabilitation extends to a client's career.

ReTrain Canada has its roots in Alberta and over the past four years, has seen rapid growth. With a focus on live, leader-led digital classrooms, ReTrain Canada specializes in providing condensed curriculums that drive rapid learning and the shortest path to employment. Their model was tested in the pandemic and is now leading the industry in the provision of high-quality remote training. ReTrain Canada has in-person training campuses in both Calgary and Edmonton. Their newest location is in the Biscuit Block in Calgary's revitalized Warehouse District.

