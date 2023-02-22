Canadian Trailblazer Brandie Wilkerson and PVL Team Up to Prove How Badass Canadians Really Are

Protein Gaps are covered in the hunt for 2024 Olympic Gold "DON'T JUST PARTICIPATE. DOMINATE."

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Olympian, Brandie Wilkerson, the current women's World Beach Volleyball Silver Medalist has teamed up with Pure Vita Labs (PVL®) as her Official Protein Partner for the 2023 Olympic Qualifying season. PVL's Natural Series Collection will help fuel Brandie's quest for Olympic Gold at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games. Brandie is the perfect storm of high-level athlete continuously offering fans and brand partners show-stopping experiences.

Ian Bell, Director of Brand Strategy & Innovation says, "Brandie is a shining example of a pure athlete to be admired. Authentic credibility. Aspirational. She represents hard work that has paid off on many levels. Brandie lives life out loud. The perfect face for PVL."

Pure Vita Labs is a Canadian legacy leader in the sports supplements industry. Brandie adds "...it's an honour and I'm proud to showcase to the world how badass Canadians are." For Brandie, as a vegetarian, the fact that PVL products are 100% all natural, with no artificial flavors, colours or sweeteners was a key factor in her decision to partner with this global brand, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada. Their entire portfolio of products are designated as "Informed Choice Certified" and have been tested and vetted for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC. Brandie enjoys the entire Natural Series inside out and said "...my favourites are the Domin8™ Pre-Workout Super Fuel for a tasty boost in energy to my practices and then I always end my training day with a Plant-Pro Protein Shake to optimize muscle building and recovery."

Brandie is the most followed Canadian beach volleyball player on social media and is also the first black women to ever represent Team Canada in her sport. This is one of the many incredible achievements on and off that court, that makes her a recognized voice that builds relationships of influence with young athletes and as a historic Olympian has exceptional credibility in the space. PVL's products are available coast to coast providing tested and approved supplements that are well respected beyond marketing hype. "We're pumped to be working with PVL, from our first conversation, Ian and Dean from the PVL team showed genuine interest in supporting Brandie and providing her with the products she needs to be at her best," says Michael Edwards, Partner & VP of Sales with EQ.

"EQ is a big game hunter" says Dakota Rae, CEO & Founder of EQ, the agency which represents the Olympian. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding Brandie as the industry is paying attention to her rising momentum. Brands want their customers' attention and Brandie has it. Dakota adds that "EQ can't wait to showcase the great content and activations these two Canadian powerhouses have planned for 2023."

About Olympian Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson, the current women's World Beach Volleyball Silver Medalist and first and only black women in history to ever represent Canada in beach volleyball at the Olympics. At the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was her inaugural Olympic event, Brandie finished fifth out of 24 teams. She also competes in the AVP circuit in the US where she won the MVP Award as the Top Blocker in 2022. Brandie is the optimal whirlwind of world class athlete meets influencer with her broad range of highly engaged lifestyle content. In Canada, she is a cardinal voice for Gen Z & Millennials on racial and gender equality with her newly launched "Project Worthy". This scholarship covers one year of club volleyball fees for BIPOC Canadian athletes on the rise. The goal is to increase representation of the BIPOC community in volleyball. Brandie is a marketing dream come true and utilizes her position as a unicorn in Canadian sports to be a trailblazer for her generation and those that follow.

About PVL – Pure Vita Labs

PVL® is a trusted, science-based supplement brand based on the west coast of Canada, in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. They formulate and manufacture on site in their own state-of-the-art GMP facility. Since 1996 their products have helped athletes of all types from weekend warriors all the way to professional and Olympic champions - plus every product is drug tested across the entire brand! Founder and owner Jim McMahon built PVL for the athlete in all of us, as he believes everybody deserves to go for their best. Their slogan echoes that spirit; "Don't Just Participate – Dominate!"

About EQ

EQ is Canada's premier influencer marketing, strategy and talent management agency based in Toronto with global reach. EQ's influencer marketing agency is responsible for curating some of the world's first-of-their-kind brand collaborations, partnerships, and content. Representing a potent roster of electric group of New Age Celebrities, Influencers, Content Creators, Athletes, Olympians, YouTubers and TikTokers.

