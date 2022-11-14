Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Helps 3 Million Kids Get in the Game

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart), a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation, is celebrating an impressive milestone of helping 3 million kids across Canada since 2005.1

"We are incredibly proud to have made an impact on the lives of three million kids, allowing each of them to develop new skills and friendships through sport and play," said Marco Di Buono, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "Thank you to our generous donor community who stepped up at a time when kids needed them most. This accomplishment would not have been attainable without support from our countless champions, including our customers, Dealers, partners, and employees across Canadian Tire's group of companies."

Backed by a national network of supporters, Jumpstart has helped a record-breaking 400,000 kids in 2022 alone – the most in any single year to date – a critical step toward rebuilding community sport in Canada following the effects of the pandemic. Jumpstart is committed to guiding the recovery of organized sport and play to build back capacity across the country to pre-COVID levels while ensuring a more inclusive and equitable game for all kids.

"During the pandemic, all Canadians got a glimpse of life without access to sport and play and felt the toll on our well-being as well as that of our families and communities," said Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Jumpstart Ambassador. "The importance of Jumpstart's mission has never been more apparent, and Jumpstart's profound impact on the fabric of community sport to date will be felt for a lifetime."

Operating through 289 local Chapters in communities coast to coast, Jumpstart creates opportunities for kids to participate in sport and recreation through a variety of individual and community-level grants and strategic partnerships. Since 2005, Jumpstart has:

Disbursed over $225 million to get Canadian kids in need off the sidelines and into the game, including a $20 million Sport Relief Fund to help community sport organizations stay afloat during the pandemic

to get Canadian kids in need off the sidelines and into the game, including a Sport Relief Fund to help community sport organizations stay afloat during the pandemic Worked in partnership with municipalities and Canadian Tire Dealers to construct 24 inclusive play spaces, including a Jumpstart Inclusive Playground in every province across the country, allowing kids of all abilities to participate in sport and play

Helped keep more girls enrolled in sport through key partnerships with Canadian Women in Sport and She's4Sports, and the development of Play to Lead, a leadership program for young women in sport

Provided training to over 4,300 coaches and youth activity leaders across Canada on how to create inclusive and safe sporting environments for female athletes and kids of all abilities

"For more than 17 years, we have been steadfast in our mission to enrich the lives of children through sport and physical activity," said Nadir Patel, Chairman, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "Looking ahead, Jumpstart will continue to play an integral role in strengthening sport in Canada, breaking down barriers so that all kids – regardless of gender, race, ability or financial circumstance – have equal opportunity to get into the game."

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 3 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

1 Based on the total number of opportunities in sport and recreation provided through Jumpstart's Individual Child, Community Development, Parasport Jumpstart Fund Grants, Sport Relief Fund, Play from Home, and Strategic Partnerships since 2005.

