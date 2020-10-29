Canadian Tire introduces multi-sensory drive-along Christmas Trail

Canada's Christmas Store brings the magic of Christmas to life

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian Tire unveils a magical, multi-sensory Christmas Trail designed to immerse guests in the sights and sounds of Christmas while staying cozy and warm in the comfort of their own vehicles.

Canadian Tire's Christmas Trail will be open to the public from November 18 to December 9. This one-of-a-kind drive-along experience will take guests on a mesmerizing 1.5-kilometre journey that will put them at the centre of Christmas magic. Guests will discover elves playing merrily in the snow, a larger-than-life advent calendar with the season's most desired toys, thousands of lights strung with care and more. With each twinkle in a child's eye or sparkle in the trees, guests will be swept away into the wonderment of the Christmas season.

At the end of the Trail, guests stop at a carefully curated Christmas display that will allow them to capture their beloved annual photo with Santa in a show-stopping and memorable way while maintaining a safe distance.

"As Canada's Christmas Store, we've helped Canadians bring their most cherished Christmas traditions to life for nearly 100 years," said TJ Flood, President, Canadian Tire Retail. "Although Christmas will look a little different this year, it can still be magical, and Canadian Tire's Christmas Trail will be just that by safely immersing guests in all the joy and festive fun of Christmas."

The drive-along Christmas Trail is located at 1000 Murray Ross Parkway in North York. It will be open to the public every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Registration is required and spots are limited. The cost per vehicle is $25 + HST with all proceeds supporting Jumpstart Charities.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. The Charity helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit ctchristmastrail.cventevents.com/CTChristmasTrail

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

Media Contact: Cathy Kurzbock, Canadian Tire Corporation, [email protected], (647) 354-0978

