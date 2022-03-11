Canadian Tire Helps Canadians at the Pumps by Doubling Triangle Rewards Offer

Triangle Rewards members and Triangle Mastercard holders can earn two times the electronic Canadian Tire Money (eCTM) at any of Canadian Tire's 293 Gas+ stations for 100 days. That's 6 cents back per litre in eCTM for Triangle members and 10 cents per litre for Triangle Mastercard holders. Triangle Mastercard holders will earn double eCTM by using their card on fuel purchases at any gas station across the nation until June 19, 2022.

"As we mark 100 years, we've doubled down on our newly launched purpose to make life in Canada better. This felt like a natural way to provide value to Canadians when they need it," said Susan O'Brien, Chief Brand and Customer Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation.

One of Canada's largest loyalty programs, Triangle Rewards is free to join and makes life more rewarding for Canadians. Triangle Mastercard is a no-fee credit card offering many benefits including Canadian Tire Money at 10x the base loyalty program for transactions within participating CTC banners. For more details on how to apply, click here. Members can collect Canadian Tire Money (CT Money) at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's, L'Équipeur, Party City, Pro Hockey Life, Gas+/Essence+ locations, Atmosphere, Sports Rousseau, L'Entrepôt du Hockey, Hockey Experts, and participating Sports Experts stores. With 11 million active members, Triangle Rewards provides weekly offers, personalized to members' interests, which can be activated across channels and within the Triangle app. Program offers provide members with the ability to earn more CT Money on everyday purchases which can be redeemed across CTC's store network.

Canadians can also enjoy the benefits of the Triangle app, which offers customers an easy way to enjoy personalized offers, manage their Triangle Rewards and credit card accounts and personalize their own offers by swapping them with community offers.

More detailed information on the gas promotion can be found at https://triangle.canadiantire.ca/doublerewards.

