Canadian Tire Corporation Supports Canadian Wildfire Relief Efforts Through $200,000 Donation to the Canadian Red Cross

Customers across Canada will also be able to support relief efforts at participating banners

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- As wildfires continue to impact communities across Canada, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) is supporting relief efforts through a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross' Canadian Wildfire Fund, and enabling customers to support through in-store donations across its network of banners.

The fundraising campaign will help the Red Cross provide national emergency assistance to people and communities affected by wildfires, including support for urgent needs and recovery efforts as the season continues. As a long-standing partner of the Canadian Red Cross, CTC has seen first-hand the important role that community support can play during moments of crisis.

Starting Saturday, August 8, customers across Canada will be able to contribute to wildfire relief efforts by donating at checkout at participating Canadian Tire, Mark's, SportChek, Pro Hockey Life and PartSource locations. Donations at participating Gas+ locations will begin Tuesday, August 11. All customer donations will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross.

"When communities are facing a crisis, timely support is critically important," said Jonathan Anderson, AVP, Community Impact, Canadian Tire Corporation. "In addition to CTC's corporate donation, the support of our Dealers, employees and customers across the country will help advance the crucial work of the Canadian Red Cross and ensure people and communities can access urgent assistance as quickly as possible."

"Across Canada, communities are facing significant challenges as wildfires continue to impact their lives," said Melanie Soler, Vice President, Emergency Management, Canadian Red Cross. "We are grateful to Canadian Tire Corporation for their generous support and for providing this opportunity for their employees and customers to help people impacted by wildfires. These donations to the Canadian Red Cross will help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from wildfires in Canada."

Canadians can support current emergency relief efforts online through the Canadian Red Cross website or in-store at participating CTC banner locations nationwide.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) (or "CTC"), is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; and sports retailers SportChek, Sports Experts, Pro Hockey Life, Hockey Experts, and Atmosphere, which offer the best-in-class brands in active wear and sports gear. The Company's over 1,600 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

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SOURCE Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited