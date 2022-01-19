Canadian Tire Corporation Named Most Sustainable Retailer Among Canadian Peers on Corporate Knights' 'Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations'

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited ("CTC") is proud to announce that it has, for the third time, been listed as one of Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations. CTC ranked as the top general merchandiser in the country and placed first among its peers headquartered in Canada. These achievements reflect the Company's progressive work in environmental, social and governance practices and adds to a growing list of awards and accolades for the Company's business sustainability strategy.

"This year marks Canadian Tire's 100th anniversary and 100 years of helping Canadians for everyday life in Canada," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Making life in Canada better also means considering how our business decisions of today will impact our world of tomorrow, and as a large corporation, we have a responsibility to ensure our sustainability initiatives create positive environmental and social outcomes for Canadians. This achievement speaks to our ongoing sustainability efforts and progress and we're proud to see our work recognized on a global scale."

"Corporate Knights' Global 100 ranking evaluates over 6,900 companies around the world, and the fact that CTC ranks among the top 100 – and is first among our peers in Canada– is no small feat," said Robyn Collver, SVP, Regulatory Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Across our group of companies, we continue to make it a top priority to be more energy efficient, use fewer resources, produce less waste, and provide our customers with more options to reduce their own impact on the environment."

CTC's sustainability efforts centre around four key areas – Sustainable Products, Energy Efficient, Reduce Resources and Reduce Waste. In 2021, the Company helped co-found the Canada Plastics Pact, a consortium of companies who aim to end plastic waste and pollution. By continuing to work together with its partners and employees, CTC is committed to operating sustainably and bringing more sustainable solutions and innovations to its business and retail operations. For more information on Canadian Tire's business sustainability strategy, progress and performance, visit: https://corp.canadiantire.ca/sustainability/.

ABOUT CORPORATE KNIGHTS GLOBAL 100 MOST SUSTAINABLE CORPORATIONS

Corporate Knights' 18th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations shows a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. It also sheds light on the evolution of ESG priorities and outcomes, and on the extent of the gap between leading sustainability performers and their global corporate peers. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit: corporateknights.com/global100.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

