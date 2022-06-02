Canadian Tire Corporation Launches First-Ever Activewear Line Forward With Design

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) announced the launch of Forward With Design (FWD), its first-ever activewear brand designed, developed and incubated in-house for active, on-the-go Canadians.

Forward With Design apparel was built from the ground up in just over 900 days from concept ideation to full brand launch. On the heels of CTC's Better Connected strategy, the goals were to design and deliver world-class products that reinforce emotional connections with customers, and to create a brand that transitions seamlessly wherever life takes Canadians.

"Knowing the lines between work and play are often blurred, Canadian Tire Corporation brought together its top talent to develop an activewear brand rooted in versatility," said Anthony Wolf, Vice President, Product Development at CTC. "Forward With Design not only highlights our in-house brand-building capabilities, it delivers a customer-centric collection that combines style with functionality, mindfully designed to transition with Canadians throughout their daily activities."

SportChek, part of the Canadian Tire Group of Companies, is the exclusive home of Forward With Design's three capsule collections – Push, Friday and Free. Each functional, yet interchangeable capsule incorporates sustainable fabrics and responsible production methods combined with style, comfort, and convenience:

The Push collection focuses on elevated activewear built for the active generalist with high-intensity in mind

collection focuses on elevated activewear built for the active generalist with high-intensity in mind The Free collection focuses on relaxed loungewear for the in-between moments in life, with a focus on sustainable fabrics, trend-driven silhouettes, and fashion-forward colours

collection focuses on relaxed loungewear for the in-between moments in life, with a focus on sustainable fabrics, trend-driven silhouettes, and fashion-forward colours Fusing clean, minimal design with activewear technologies, the Friday collection is transitional work-leisure designed for life on the move

"We're continuously striving to bring our customers the highest quality products to support their healthy, active lives, and couldn't wait to bring Forward With Design into our assortment," said Dale Skulsky, Vice President Purchasing, SportChek. "Forward With Design not only complements the SportChek brand promise, but brings a complete product offering to our customers that's rooted in active-style, quality and mindfulness."

Forward With Design's full assortment for women, men and kids is now available at over 200 SportChek and Sports Experts locations across Canada and online. To learn more about Forward with Design's capsules and collection, please visit: forwardwithdesign.com. Follow along on our journey @forwardwithdesign.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

About SportChek

Sharing Canadians' passion for sport and the outdoors, SportChek is proud to be the country's largest sports retailer with over 200 locations across Canada including Atmosphere and Sports Experts. Our belief in the importance of living healthy, active lives is backed by dedicated sales representatives with a deep understanding and commitment to sport. With a vast assortment of apparel and equipment, and the very best athletic brands in the world, we strive to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels succeed. For more information, visit sportchek.ca

