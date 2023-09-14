TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC, TSX: CTC.A) today announced that it has closed a private placement offering of C$600 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured medium term notes, consisting of C$400 million principal amount of 5.372% Series G Unsecured Medium Term Notes due September 16, 2030 (the "Series G Notes") and C$200 million principal amount of Floating Rate Series H Unsecured Medium Term Notes due September 14, 2026 (the "Series H Notes", and together with the Series G Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes are rated "BBB", with a stable trend, by DBRS Limited and "BBB" by S&P Global Ratings.

BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes were offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States of America or its territories or possessions or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The company's close to 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

For further information:

Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]

Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED - INVESTOR RELATIONS