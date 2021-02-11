Majority of Community Sport Organizations Concerned About

Permanent Closure as a Result of the Pandemic

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to the absolute need demonstrated by community sport organizations across Canada, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) has committed an additional $12 million to Jumpstart Charities' Sport Relief Fund.

For nearly 100 years, CTC has supported communities across Canada and developed a deep understanding of the important role sport plays in the lives of Canadians. Last year, with the support of CTC, Jumpstart Charities disbursed $8 million through its Sport Relief Fund, helping nearly 700 organizations continue to operate through 2020. But with ongoing stoppages to sport and play, and based on recent Ipsos survey insights, we've merely scratched the surface. There is more we can do to help build back recreational and amateur sport.

The Ipsos survey1 reveals that the pandemic has not only impacted current access to sport and play but has real long-term effects as well: 81% of community sport organizations are worried about their ability to offer programming in 2021 and 52% are potentially facing permanent closure as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, parents who say the pandemic has had a strong impact on their kids' participation in sport or recreational play are more likely to say their child is feeling lonely (78% vs. 64%) and finding it difficult to reduce stress and anxiety (68% vs. 53%), demonstrating a link between the loss of sport and mental and physical wellbeing.

"The overwhelming response to Jumpstart's Sport Relief Fund in 2020 demonstrated the significant and growing need for support," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Throughout the pandemic, Canadian Tire's nearly century-long purpose has not wavered, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being there for Canadians when they need us most. Now more than ever, our country and communities need recreational and amateur sport – and sport needs Canadian Tire."

In addition to the $12 million towards Jumpstart's Sport Relief Fund, CTC is committed to raising $20 million in support of the Charity in 2021. This year's efforts will focus on increasing access to play by breaking down barriers and creating new play spaces. Jumpstart Charities will:

Create up to 150,000 square feet of new inclusive and accessible play spaces across Canada to provide more space for both organized sport and casual play

to provide more space for both organized sport and casual play Help kids overcome the financial barriers to play by disbursing Individual Child Grants

Support launch of new Company volunteer program in response to direct feedback from community partner organizations experiencing a growing shortage of volunteer coaches, administrators and officials

Expand Play From Home resources, continuing to offer ways for kids to get active at home during the pandemic

"The pandemic continues to have a detrimental effect on local sport organizations, with many in our network concerned if they'll be able to operate beyond 2021," said Catriona Le May Doan, Two-Time Olympic Champion and President and CEO, Sport Calgary. "With Canadian Tire and Jumpstart's support, we can help safeguard the return to sport and play, ultimately helping kids, athletes and communities not simply overcome this challenge, but emerge even stronger."

CTC has been trusted for nearly a century to help families get involved in sport and play. And while the long-term impact of the pandemic is currently unknown, the Company is proud to embrace its role in building back Canadian sport and ultimately, in helping communities rebuild. CTC is confident that so long as our nation continues to work together, Canada and its communities can emerge stronger from this crisis.

Applications for Jumpstart's Sport Relief Fund are now open. For more information, including how to apply, please visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

________________________ 1 Ipsos, Jumpstart State of Sport Study

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit corp.canadiantire.ca.

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, Jumpstart has provided more than two million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

For further information: Leah Gaucher, (647) 924-2614, [email protected]

