TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.

On a vote by a show of hands, the following 13 individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 director nominees:

Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy Votes For Proxy Votes

Withheld % of Proxy Votes

Withheld Eric Anderson 2,534,761 99.93 % 1,840 0.07 % Martha Billes 2,531,777 99.81 % 4,824 0.19 % Owen Billes 2,534,334 99.91 % 2,267 0.09 % Lyne Castonguay 2,535,286 99.95 % 1,315 0.05 % Cathryn Cranston 2,535,190 99.94 % 1,411 0.06 % Steve Frazier 2,535,092 99.94 % 1,509 0.06 % Greg Hicks 2,534,991 99.94 % 1,610 0.06 % Sylvain Leroux 2,534,734 99.93 % 1,867 0.07 % Donald Murray 2,534,465 99.92 % 2,136 0.08 % J. Michael Owens 2,535,239 99.95 % 1,362 0.05 % Christine Rupp 2,535,031 99.94 % 1,570 0.06 % Sowmyanarayan

Sampath 2,535,105 99.94 % 1,496 0.06 % Justin Young 2,534,544 99.92 % 2,057 0.08 %

On a vote by a show of hands, the following three individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three director nominees:

Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy Votes For Proxy Votes

Withheld % of Proxy Votes

Withheld Norman Jaskolka 24,637,674 76.41 % 7,608,246 23.59 % Nadir Patel 31,817,015 98.67 % 428,905 1.33 % Cynthia Trudell 30,168,734 93.56 % 2,077,186 6.44 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]

Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED - INVESTOR RELATIONS