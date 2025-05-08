News provided byCANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED - INVESTOR RELATIONS
May 08, 2025, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.
On a vote by a show of hands, the following 13 individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 director nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Proxy Votes
For
|
% of Proxy
Votes For
|
Proxy Votes
|
% of Proxy Votes
|
Eric Anderson
|
2,534,761
|
99.93 %
|
1,840
|
0.07 %
|
Martha Billes
|
2,531,777
|
99.81 %
|
4,824
|
0.19 %
|
Owen Billes
|
2,534,334
|
99.91 %
|
2,267
|
0.09 %
|
Lyne Castonguay
|
2,535,286
|
99.95 %
|
1,315
|
0.05 %
|
Cathryn Cranston
|
2,535,190
|
99.94 %
|
1,411
|
0.06 %
|
Steve Frazier
|
2,535,092
|
99.94 %
|
1,509
|
0.06 %
|
Greg Hicks
|
2,534,991
|
99.94 %
|
1,610
|
0.06 %
|
Sylvain Leroux
|
2,534,734
|
99.93 %
|
1,867
|
0.07 %
|
Donald Murray
|
2,534,465
|
99.92 %
|
2,136
|
0.08 %
|
J. Michael Owens
|
2,535,239
|
99.95 %
|
1,362
|
0.05 %
|
Christine Rupp
|
2,535,031
|
99.94 %
|
1,570
|
0.06 %
|
Sowmyanarayan
|
2,535,105
|
99.94 %
|
1,496
|
0.06 %
|
Justin Young
|
2,534,544
|
99.92 %
|
2,057
|
0.08 %
On a vote by a show of hands, the following three individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three director nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Proxy Votes
For
|
% of Proxy
Votes For
|
Proxy Votes
|
% of Proxy Votes
|
Norman Jaskolka
|
24,637,674
|
76.41 %
|
7,608,246
|
23.59 %
|
Nadir Patel
|
31,817,015
|
98.67 %
|
428,905
|
1.33 %
|
Cynthia Trudell
|
30,168,734
|
93.56 %
|
2,077,186
|
6.44 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]
Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]
SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED - INVESTOR RELATIONS
