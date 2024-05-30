Canadian Timberframes Launches New Website to Enhance User Experience and Expand Global Reach

GOLDEN, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Timberframes (CTF), a manufacturer of heavy timber & mass timber solutions, announces the launch of its redesigned website, www.canadiantimberframes.com. This enhanced online platform is designed to improve the user experience for architects, builders, and clients; offering streamlined navigation and intuitive features that highlight the company's comprehensive expertise in both residential and commercial timber projects.

Users can explore Canadian Timberframes' portfolio, project galleries, home designs and facility tours. The platform serves as a valuable resource for builders seeking custom timber structures tailored to their unique requirements and provides insights into CTF's products, services, design integration, logistics coordination; as well as, guidance on how to start a partnership with CTF.

Canadian Timberframes offers traditional timber projects but also specializes in mass timber project scopes. The company's dedication to innovation is highlighted by the integration of their new K2i machine enabling the execution of projects with unprecedented scale and complexity..

"We are excited to launch our new website, which reflects our dedication to delivering value and excellence to our clients," said Stephanie Bowe, VP at Canadian Timberframes. "The platform serves as a centralized hub for both residential clients and Industry partners (Builders, Architects and Mass Timber Construction) seeking custom timber solutions, while highlighting our expertise in both residential and commercial projects."

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Canadian Timberframes has established itself as a trusted manufacturer delivering custom timber solutions to clients across North America and beyond. The launch of the new website reaffirms the company's commitment to providing clients with the tools and resources they need to bring their projects to fruition.

For builders seeking timber construction solutions backed by expertise and innovation, Canadian Timberframes' new website is an invaluable resource. Visit www.canadiantimberframes.com/commercial to explore the company's capabilities and discover the future of timber construction.

Explore Our Work

Discover our projects at www.canadiantimberframes.com/commercial

For additional resources or to connect with us, please visit:

Download our ebook: www.canadiantimberframes.com/ebook

Take a virtual tour of our facility: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnRZxk_Oj94

Join our team: www.canadiantimberframes.com/careers

Contact us about your project: www.canadiantimberframes.com/contactus

About Canadian Timberframes

Canadian Timberframes' a leading manufacturer and provider of heavy timber frame & mass timber solutions offers a comprehensive range of products and services, from timber frames and enclosure systems to windows and doors, ensuring quality and service excellence. For more information, visit www.canadiantimberframes.com

SOURCE Canadian Timberframes Ltd