Canadian Thermos Products Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Amid Recalls Issued by Other Manufacturers

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Thermos Products Inc. proudly stands by the superior quality and safety of its products in light of recent recalls issued by other manufacturers in the industry. For 120 years, Thermos brand has prioritized innovative and trusted products. Our rigorous testing and strict quality control measures ensure that Thermos Brand products meet high standards of durability and reliability.

Thermos Brand: Choose Your Adventure Contest You Can Win A Free Trip* Anywhere In Canada See website for details (CNW Group/Canadian Thermos Products Inc.) Thermos Brand ICON™ Series (CNW Group/Canadian Thermos Products Inc.)

Canadian Thermos Products Inc. is committed to providing our customers with product designs that have been thoroughly tested and meet or exceed applicable government standards plus our own rigorous internal standards. Our testing procedures include drop testing, flammability testing and small parts testing to confirm the dependability of our products.

Canadian Thermos Products Inc. also ensures that the products it offers comply with the applicable lead regulations from the Canada Consumer Safety Product Act (Specifically: Regulations SOR/2018-83). Our Canadian products also comply with applicable United States product requirements such as lead and phthalates restrictions of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 ("CPSIA"), Soluble Heavy Metal Contents (ASTM International F963-08), Lead Content Test (US Consumer Product Safety Commission 16 Code of Federal Regulations 1303), and the Food and Drug Administration Regulations (applicable 21 Code of Federal Regulations for food contact surfaces).

2024 marks 120 years of heritage for Thermos Brand. In honour of our anniversary and the launch of the new ICON™ Series, Canadian Thermos Products Inc. is hosting a contest for a chance to win a Canadian vacation* of a lifetime! From June 17th through August 12th 2024, one lucky winner will get to choose the Canadian vacation of a lifetime courtesy of Thermos Brand! Contestants could also win 1 of 20 Thermos Brand prize packs valued at $235-280 CDN. To enter for a chance to win, please visit www.Thermos120.ca.

Canadian Thermos Products Inc. remains dedicated to providing our customers with products they can trust, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence and consumer safety. We encourage consumers to choose Thermos Brand for unparalleled quality and peace of mind. For more information on our product standards and commitment to safety, please contact our customer service team. We would like to thank our customers for continuing to trust Thermos Brand with their everyday insulated food and beverage storage.

About Canadian Thermos Products Inc.

For 120-years, families have trusted Thermos® Brand to provide high quality, durable, and high performing food and beverage containers for every on-the-go need. No matter what the day may bring, depend on Thermos™ insulation technology to keep food and beverages hotter or colder for longer. Because when it comes to looking after the things that matter most, you shouldn't have to settle for good enough.

Testing support provided by third-party providers for independent review and accountability.

*No purchase necessary. Open to legal Canadian residents of age. See full contest rules for eligibility.

