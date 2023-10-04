Canadian Theatre Stars Liam Tobin, Danielle Wade & Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane Announced for the World Premiere of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical

Liam Tobin (Book of Mormon-Broadway; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical-Broadway 1st National Tour; Spamalot-Stratford) and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls-Broadway; The Music Man-Stratford) star in the world premiere of Chris, Mrs. in the respective roles of Ben Chris and Holly Carmichael, alongside Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane (Rent-Stratford; Damn Yankees-Shaw) as Vicki Vandrelle, and AJ Bridel (Kinky Boots-Mirvish; My Little Pony-Netflix) as Claire Chris.

Chris, Mrs. also features Andrew Broderick (The Amen Corner-Shaw; Choir Boy-Canadian Stage) as Cole Jackson, Kale Penny (Rock of Ages-Drayton; Jersey Boys-Citadel) as Charlie Chris, Henry Firmston (Spamalot-Stratford; Murdoch Mysteries) as Tim Penner, Sarah Lynn Strange (The Sound of Music-Thousand Islands Playhouse; Menopause The Musical-National Tour) as Candace Brown, and Mark Weatherly (9 to 5: The Musical-Stage West; Murdoch Mysteries) as Nick.

The Chris family twins, Samuel and Samantha, will be played in rotation by four impressive up-and-coming young actors: Lucien Duncan-Reid (Room-Mirvish/Grand Theatre; A Christmas Carol-Soulpepper) and Addison Wagman (Joseph…-Drayton); and Isaac Grates-Myers (Joseph…-Mirvish) and Finn Cofell (Wizard of Oz: The Panto-Drayton).

The lauded ensemble also includes George Absi (Kinky Boots, Disney's Newsies-Drayton), Carla Bennett (Spamalot, Frankenstein Revived-Stratford), Devon Michael Brown (Chicago, Spamalot-Stratford; The Next Step), Shelley Kenney (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Beauty and the Beast-Drayton), Heather Kosik (Richard II, Chicago-Stratford), and Jason Sermonia (Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar-Broadway), with Eric Abel (Spamalot, Frankenstein Revived-Stratford), and Kaleigh Gorka (Camelot-Victoria Playhouse; The Rocky Horror Show-Neptune) as swings.

Married couple Kerr and Stodolak met while performing in ELF The Musical back-to-back years at Theatre Aquarius and Drayton Entertainment. Their mutual love of musical theatre and the holiday season inspired the creation of Chris, Mrs.

"We have always dreamt of bringing a new Canadian musical to the stage," said creators Kerr and Stodolak. "It is even more magical for us that our first production is a holiday show. On top of that, we have an incredible cast of renowned Canadian artists bringing these characters to life. From a whiteboard in our basement, to the historic Winter Garden Theatre, we can't wait to share Chris, Mrs. with friends and families this December."

Kerr will direct the show, and Stodolak will music direct. Choreography is by Sarah Vance, with set and costume design by Cory Sincennes and associate set and costume design by Beyata Hackborn, lighting design by Mikeal Kangas, and sound design by Ranil Sonnadara.

"The beautiful Winter Garden Theatre is the most magical place to experience a holiday show," added Gail Packwood, Managing Director, Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre. "I am thrilled to welcome this new company and their incredible artists into the building, and I can't wait for audiences to discover this heartwarming, new Canadian musical."

The Chris, Mrs. Story & Synopsis

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. The story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents' lodge in exchange for a promotion. The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs the lodge. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children – teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha.

After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge. Between Charlie's nostalgic nature and Holly's Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be a new holiday musical tradition for the whole family!

Boldly Productions

Learn more about the cast and creative team on the Chris, Mrs. website .

Dates: December 5 - 31, 2023

Times: 7:30 p.m. evenings, 2:00 p.m. weekday/Saturday matinees, 1:00 p.m. Sunday matinees - see website for full schedule

Run Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes (including intermission)

Ages: 8 and up

Location: The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M5B 1M4 - located at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Ticket Pricing: Tickets for Chris, Mrs. range from $51 to $138 with family and group discounts available: see ChrisMrs.com .

Box Office Email: [email protected]

TO Live Box Office Phone Number: 416-366-7723 or 1-800-708-6754 (1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays)

Illustration Artwork for Chris, Mrs.

The illustration artwork for Chris, Mrs. was developed by Canadian illustrator and artist, Kagan McLeod, who has been illustrating for books, comics, magazines, newspapers and design firms since graduating from Sheridan College's illustration program in 1999. Kagan also created the illustrated end credits to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+/Marvel Studios).

The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre is the Venue Partner for Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical.

Boldly Productions would like to acknowledge funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the Government of Ontario.

About Boldly Productions | boldlyproductions.com

Based in Toronto, ON, and founded by Katie Kerr and Matthew Stodolak, Boldly Productions is a trailblazing entertainment company specialising in the creation and production of new theatrical works. With a passion for innovation and captivating storytelling, we craft experiential entertainment that leaves a lasting impact in the hearts and minds of our audiences. Our dedicated team of artists, including directors, playwrights, composers, actors, and designers, collaboratively push boundaries to deliver unforgettable experiences. We believe in the transformative power of the arts to inspire and nurture creativity in individuals of all ages.

Media Gallery for Chris, Mrs.

