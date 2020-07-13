Canadian Telemedicine Provider, Wello, Launches COVID-19 Return to Workplace Platform for Employers

In response to client requests for expanded support, Canadian telemedicine provider, Wello, has developed an integrated self-screening & reporting protocol to help manage the risk of bringing COVID-19 into the workplace. Return to Workplace is an online tool that provides companies with accurate, real–time data on the eligibility of their workforce to return to the physical workplace safely. While businesses are not able to fully mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in workplaces, business leaders who require employees to be physically present are given confidence that employees are being supported and directed in taking the necessary steps to provide a protected space.

In alignment with all Canadian provincial and territorial public health guidelines, employees answer a three–part questionnaire in the tool to determine any presence of health risk. If an employee is not eligible to return, they are provided with access to clinical guidance on appropriate next steps and offered the necessary follow-up support to navigate what may feel like a daunting process.

"Businesses can play a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by conducting daily fit-for-work screening of employees before entering their physical workplaces. This simple strategy can make a difference and give employees and customers reassurance and confidence that their health and safety is valued and protected," said Dr. Wendy Smeltzer, National Medical Director, Wello.

As we all remain focused on minimizing the spread of the coronavirus, diligent screening, risk management and mental well-being are top priorities. The Return to Workplace platform offers important resources for both employers and employees so that everyone can feel safer and more secure when they must be in a physical work environment. The new platform is now available to all Canadian employers. For more information please visit, https://wello.ca/return-to-the-workplace or contact Randy Wetmore [email protected].

