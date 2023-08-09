Canadian Technology Startups Partner to Revolutionize E-Commerce & Business Management

Solutions for Independent Lumber & Building Supply Companies

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Scotia-Based Sandbox ERP and Toronto-Based Toolbx Integrate Technology Platforms to Empower Lumber & Building Supply Stores with Digital Business Solutions

Sandbox ERP, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning solutions, and Toolbx, a purpose-built e-commerce platform for building supply stores, have joined forces to bring an unparalleled integrated solution to this small business market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, providing store owners with real-time inventory availability and a self-serve online solution for their DIY and contractor customers.

The joint solution eliminates time-consuming tasks, like updating inventory and constant back and forth with contractors, allowing store owners to focus on serving their customers and growing their business. Additionally, this seamless partnership comes without costly integration fees or complexities, ensuring that owners can embrace the benefits of the integrated systems without the financial burden often associated with other providers.

"We are excited about the possibilities that our integration with Toolbx brings to building supply store owners," says Robert Chambers, CEO, Sandbox. "This joint solution empowers them with the tools they need to elevate their business and stay ahead of the competition by offering an unparalleled customer experience."

By centralizing e-commerce and business management, the joint technology provides a dedicated customer portal for building supply store customers, where contractors can see real-time inventory availability, manage all their transactions, create invoices, and place orders.

"At Toolbx, our vision has always been to bridge the gap between brick-and-mortar supply stores and online shopping by harnessing the power of technology to elevate efficiency and boost productivity," says Erik Bornstein, CEO of TOOLBX. "Teaming up with Sandbox ERP enables us to take that vision to the next level. Together, we are offering building supply dealers the ultimate solution for efficient operations and an enhanced customer experience."

The integrated solution allows lumber and building supply store owners to focus on what matters most – providing exceptional service to contractors. With the automation of various processes, store owners can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and, most importantly, create an unparalleled customer experience.

Sandbox ERP and Toolbx will be showcasing their technology partnership at the Castle Buying Expo August 9-10th at the Halifax Convention Centre. Experience the future of business management and e-commerce, where success is defined by happy customers and thriving stores.

SOURCE SandBox ERP

For further information: Connor McCarra, (647) 765-6242, [email protected]; Robert Chambers, (902) 240-6858, [email protected]