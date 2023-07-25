CANADIAN TECH COMPANY LEGALWILLS EXPANDS TO SOUTH AFRICA THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGATUS TRUST

With further international expansion, LegalWills' online Will-writing services are now available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Leading online estate planning company LegalWills announced a new partnership with Legatus Trust, a South African trust company, to offer online Wills and estate planning services in South Africa.

Canadian founded LegalWills has dominated the online Will writing industry in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom for over 20 years and now adds South Africa to their growing list of countries served. Working in sync with lawyers across South Africa, LegalWills has partnered with Legatus Trust to adapt their leading user-friendly Will writing software for use in South Africa.

The new partnership will promote Will writing and estate planning in South Africa by extending the existing services offered by Legatus Trust into LegalWills' online Will writing tool. Financial advisors can create Wills on behalf of their clients through the Legatus Trust partnership.

South African LegalWills clients can select Legatus Trust as their executor and will receive their Will for free.

"We are excited to partner with LegalWills to incorporate technology into the estate planning process for our clients," said Hendrik Bruinette, Director of Legatus Trust. "Our clients look to us for peace of mind when it comes to their financial matters, and we are constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver on our promises."

"We are thrilled to launch our Wills and estate planning services in South Africa with our partner Legatus Trust," said Tim Hewson, CEO of LegalWills. "This partnership represents the growing need for innovation in industries driven by traditional services. After 20 years, we are focused on expanding internationally to drive that evolution on a global scale."

The partnership is effective immediately and South Africans can access LegalWills services at https://www.legalwills.co.za/ .

About LegalWills:

LegalWills is an online platform offering tools and resources to make estate planning more accessible and affordable. They were the first dedicated online estate planning platform in Canada, and have created over half a million Wills and other legal documents since launching in 2000. Offering services in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada, they have also expanded globally to the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa. LegalWills is based in Ottawa and provides services in both English and French. For more information please visit: https://www.legalwills.com

About Legatus Trust:

Established in 1992, Legatus Trust is a fully licensed, independent trust company dedicated to providing a full array of fiduciary services. As a member of the Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA), Legatus Trust subscribes to the institute's high standards of competence, integrity and honesty. For more information please visit: https://www.legatus.co.za/

SOURCE LegalWills

For further information: Candace Huntly, LegalWills, 416-721-6858, [email protected]