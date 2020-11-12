Canadian tech company EAIGLE gives free COVID-19 assessment technology for government, health-care and non-profit sectors

In light of the ongoing pandemic, EAIGLE hopes to help organizations screen individuals for coronavirus

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - From Nov. 11 until the end of 2020, EAIGLE, a local Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) company specializing in COVID-19 solution technology, is providing all government, health-care, senior care providers and non-profit organizations with a digitized coronavirus assessment system at no cost.

"We've received so much support from multiple levels of government in Canada - we really thought this would be a good way to give back," said Amir Hoss, the CEO of EAIGLE. "We want to be an active player in helping Canadians mitigate the spread of the virus, recover from the difficulties it caused and build back even better."

A recent installment in their COVID-19 technological solutions, EAIGLE's COVID-19 assessment technology, following provincial screening guidelines, enables organizations to automate the screening process by digitally screening employees and visitors. EAIGLE offers flexible, accessible and no-contact questionnaires using online methods such as QR codes and website links to organizations looking for a seamless coronavirus declaration process. Beyond helping facilities implement COVID-19 screening procedures, EAIGLE stores all information securely for organization, reference and contact tracing purposes.

"Our system helps organizations save time and labour costs that normally would be dedicated towards having someone manually screen every individual entering a facility," said EAIGLE CTO Mahdi Marsousi. "There's no room for the mismanagement of information, or the worry of misplacing someone's screening results. Everything stays safe and secure."

EAIGLE pivoted from crowd monitoring tech into the COVID-19 solutions space during the onset of the pandemic, once realizing their AI and computer vision technology could be used to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now offering crowd thermal screening, mask detection, live social distance measurements, people counting and space optimization technology, EAIGLE helps dozens of organizations around the country arm their facilities for a new pandemic-aware world.

"We perform over one million thermal scans a month," said Hoss. "Our technology has stopped COVID-19 cases from spreading further into workplaces and facilities. We know our technology makes a difference and we want people to know that we're here to help."

If your organization operates in government, long-term care, retirement services and nursing homes, non-profit or health-care sectors, contact the EAIGLE team at [email protected] or visit www.eaigle.com/covid-screening-questionnaire-solution/ to learn more about your free digital COVID-19 questionnaire system.

SOURCE EAIGLE

For further information: Vanessa Balintec, +1 (866) 832-6350, [email protected]