Canadian Teachers Applaud $2 Billion Federal Funding for Education

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE), representing more than 300,000 teachers in every province and territory, thanks the Federal Government for stepping in to offer additional financial supports for the safe and sustainable reopening of schools across the country. We are also pleased to see additional funding for First Nations to support community measures to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.

Today's announcement of up to $2 billion dollars through the Safe Return to Class Fund responds directly to the CTF/FCE's call for mandatory masks and face shields, physical distancing, and thoroughly clean shared spaces and improved ventilation. We call on the Provinces and Territories to use this Federal funding for those essential health and safety measures.

As the national voice of teachers, the CTF/FCE has been deeply concerned about the varying, largely inadequate, and inequitable plans in place for the reopening of schools across the country; plans that would risk the health and safety of children, youth, and the adults who teach them and support their education. Last week, the CTF/FCE released a statement calling for the very measures the Federal Government's announcement today seeks to address.

We know the provincial and territorial (P/T) teachers' organizations that comprise the CTF/FCE will continue their advocacy to encourage P/T Ministries of Education to do everything possible to ensure safe and sustainable school re-openings and we sincerely believe this additional Federal funding will be of great assistance. A safe and sustainable return to school buildings is possible if governments are prepared to plan for and pay for it. We hope that this commitment from the Federal Government encourages provinces and territories to do the same.

