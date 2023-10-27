TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ --

Notice of Settlement Approval

www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca

Did you acquire securities of Tahoe Resources Inc. between May 24, 2017 and July 5, 2017 on a Canadian stock exchange or trading platform, or any exchange or trading platform outside Canada and the United States?

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement for US$13.5 million to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of persons who acquired Tahoe shares between May 24, 2017 and July 5, 2017 on any Canadian exchange (including the Toronto Stock Exchange) or any Canadian alternative trading system, or on any exchange or trading platform outside Canada and the United States ("Canadian Class"). You are presumed a Canadian Class Member if you purchased Tahoe shares during this period and your trading records have the ticker symbol "THO" for those purchases.

The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the defendants.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the settlement, Canadian Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Canadian Claims Administrator at www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca by no later than January 3, 2024.

A separate settlement for US$19.5 million has been reached on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Tahoe common shares in the United States or on the NYSE between April 3, 2013 and August 24, 2017, inclusive ("U.S. Class"). The settlement has not yet been approved by the U.S. Court. You are presumed to be a member of the U.S. Class if you purchased Tahoe common stock during this period and your trading records have the ticker symbol "TAHO" for those purchases. If you are a member of the U.S. Class, visit www.USTahoeSettlement.com for more information about that settlement.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Canadian Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca

Canadian Tahoe Resources Settlement Claims Administrator

c/o Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc.

P.O. Box 507 STN B

Ottawa ON K1P 5P6

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-888-565-3801

Fax : 1-866-262-0816

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

