Canadian Students Honoured as Finalists in the First Ever NU National Student Award for Outstanding Social Entrepreneurship.

"I am excited to see so many students entering the social enterprise ecosystem and pipeline, diving deeply into the use of business models to solve social problems and doing it in a way that specifically addresses marginalized populations. The level of creativity and innovation in our pool of applicants was truly inspirational" says Patrick Chiu, Chair of the NU Community Board.

The awards will be handed out on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the virtual Pivot on Purpose Summit (POP).

NU National Award finalists (in alphabetical order):

1. Chloë Ryan, Acrylic Robotics, Quebec

Representing a team of students from McGill University and the University of Toronto, Chloë Ryan and Acrylic Robotics are working to make fine art accessible to the general public. Their technology lets artists make limited-edition painted replicas of original pieces, allowing artists to scale and generate orders of magnitude more profit per design. This frees artists from the constraints of the traditional gallery system and allows them to make a living through selling their work at accessible prices.

2. Hanna Haponenko, Axcessiom Technologies Inc., Ontario

Hanna is a PhD student at McMaster University where she cofounded Axcessiom Technologies Inc. Axcessiom Technologies Inc. enhances the livelihoods of individuals with disabilities by creating leading technological solutions, helping those with limited mobility operate vehicles through facial expression.

3. Kira Dunlop, Boring Little Girls Club, Alberta

A fourth year Bachelors of Commerce student at Athabasca University, Kira is the founder and president of The Boring Little Girls Club, a community of sober women, trans and non-binary folks who have fun without alcohol and recreational drugs. The BLGC addresses the gap in society for sober people to experience social connection without the pressure to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. It's also exploring membership fees that are both inclusive and sustainable.

4. Peter Cornelisse & Lucas Godkin*, Hydro House, Ontario

Peter and Lucas are engineering students at the University of Waterloo, working on sustainable energy solutions. Hydro House has begun development of a 100% self-sufficient, off-grid, renewable energy generation and storage system. It is a reliable and affordable alternative to fossil fuel generators. Hydro House plans to offer several system sizes intended to service remote communities, cottages, and single-family residences. Their systems will provide all Canadians access to sustainable, green energy, regardless of their location.

* If two students apply having co-founded a venture and they make it to the finals they share any award.

About The NU Community Board:

Created by the Trico Charitable Foundation, the NU Community Board is facilitated by young Canadian leaders for young Canadian leaders. Our goal is to support emerging social impact leaders in the work of closing gaps in society, through a series of grants and awards. As a board, we are thrilled and inspired to see increased support for emerging changemakers and social entrepreneurs. As the social impact ecosystem matures, these people will grow into leaders that empower their communities and future generations. This truly embodies the Chiu's family philosophy of "Doing well by doing good."

About Pivot on Purpose Summit (POP):

The Pivot on Purpose Summit (POP) is the next step in a movement to reimagine the power of business models to solve social problems. POP is held in collaboration with the Trico Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Centre at the Haskayne School of Business, the Trico Charitable Foundation (TCF) and the NU Community Board. Established in 2008, TCF seeks to close gaps in society by provoking innovation and building capacity in social entrepreneurship. Created by TCF, the NU Community Board is facilitated by young Canadian leaders for young Canadian leaders. NU's goal is to support emerging social impact leaders in the work of closing gaps in society through grants and awards.

The Trico Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Centre at the Haskayne School of Business was established through the generous support of Wayne and Eleanor Chiu's family foundation, the Trico Charitable Foundation.

SOURCE Trico Charitable Foundation

For further information: Media inquiries: Alexandra Daignault, Trico Charitable Foundation Liaison for Student Social Entrepreneurs & NU Board Liaison, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tricofoundation.ca

