Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation wins Canadian Space Agency's Aqualunar Challenge

CSMC advances critical infrastructure to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, at the 2026 Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC) was proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) Aqualunar Challenge. The award recognizes CSMC's LunaPure system, a pioneering technology designed to provide a sustainable source of pure water on the Moon.

The award marks a significant milestone for CSMC and reinforces Canada's role as a critical partner in the global effort to establish a permanent human presence in deep space. LunaPure is an entirely self-sustained system that relies on the controlled application of natural elements of the lunar environment to convert dirty lunar ice into drinkable water.

"Winning the Aqualunar Challenge is a testament to the incredible talent and vision of the CSMC team. We are proud to be delivering the type of cutting-edge technology that will be essential for humanity's long-term presence in space," said Daniel Sax, CEO and Founder of CSMC. "This victory is a key part of our broader mission to build world-leading strategic capabilities for Canada and its allies, developing the critical infrastructure that will secure our leadership position both in orbit and here on Earth."

CSA's Aqualunar Challenge, delivered by Impact Canada, was designed to spur the development of innovative technologies to purify water on the Moon. As global interest in Moon exploration grows the ability to process water on-site is essential for both life support and the production of hydrogen fuel.

At CSMC, the same ingenuity that is driving innovation on lunar water purification is also being applied to challenges closer to home. While the Aqualunar award highlights CSMC's leadership in space infrastructure, the company continues to advance a broad portfolio of dual-use technologies. This includes nuclear micro-reactors that can be deployed to reinforce Canada's northern defence infrastructure and offer flexible power solutions in strategic areas like powering a lunar base. By turning these ambitious ideas into reality, CSMC is building the foundational technologies that will keep Canada and its allies secure and self-reliant for generations to come.

About Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC)

Founded in 2020, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (formerly Canadian Space Mining Corporation) is a Canadian space and defence company developing mission-critical technologies at the intersection of energy, resources, and sovereignty. Through its subsidiaries - CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs - the company is advancing innovation in microreactor systems, energy resilience, and dual-use technologies to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

SOURCE Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

Media Contact: Scott Bandy, [email protected], 613-880-1654