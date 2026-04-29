Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation awarded $5 million by Alberta Government to advance made-in-Canada nuclear solutions

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC) is proud to announce that it has been awarded $5 million from the Government of Alberta to partner on a visionary project that has the potential to transform the future of made-in-Canada energy solutions. The $10 million project, to be carried out in partnership with the University of Alberta, will deliver an unfueled version of a reactor that tests small-scale nuclear technology, which could provide reliable, emissions-free power, particularly for communities and industries that need steady electricity around the clock.

CSMC is also pleased to announce that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Alberta to collaborate on key research areas that will strengthen Canada's ability to advance and deploy nuclear power. This partnership will help accelerate innovation, deepen Canadian expertise and support the development of a more resilient domestic nuclear sector.

In a time of economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, this technology has the potential to supercharge Canada's industry and reinforce our defence capabilities, helping to secure Canada's sovereignty in this rapidly changing global landscape.

"This funding from the Government of Alberta is a significant step towards our goal of delivering sovereign energy solutions for Canada's defence and economic prosperity," said Daniel Sax, CEO and Founder of CSMC. "A new research reactor with the University of Alberta will be a key foundational block on which not only we, but the entire nuclear energy industry in Alberta, can build – delivering innovation, skilled labour, academic excellence, and technological development. This project is illustrative of the new nuclear sector in which the private sector is driving rapid innovation and progress, hand in hand with government and institutions."

"Investments like this one underscore Alberta's global leadership in responsible energy development and advanced technology. Alberta is proud to support cutting–edge nuclear innovation that can deliver reliable, emissions–free power for decades to come, while strengthening our economic resilience and energy security, said Grant Hunter Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.

The prototype reactor, which will be brought online at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, represents the cornerstone of nuclear energy innovation. By providing an opportunity to streamline technical validation, this project will help safely bridge the gap between research and commercial deployment-- leveraging private sector expertise to cut red tape and empower Canada to maintain pace with global leaders, including the United States, who are rapidly accelerating their own advanced nuclear programs. It will play an important stepping stone in what CSMC believes can be the first new research reactor delivered in Canada in decades, a crucial step for realizing Canada's and Alberta's stated nuclear ambitions.

"Nuclear power is quickly becoming a crucial component of the world's energy landscape," said Aminah Robinson Fayek, Vice President (Research) from the University of Alberta. "Our team is excited to partner on such an important project. This unfuelled prototype will help demystify the way this technology can be used to deliver sustainable, reliable power, while collecting feedback from researchers and community stakeholders to enhance this technology for future use."

CSMC is dedicated to helping Canada become a global energy superpower, providing energy solutions in the most challenging environments. Through partnerships and announcements like the one made today, CSMC is demonstrating its commitment to working with partners at all levels of government to unlock Canada's nuclear potential, reinforce Northern defence and position Canada as a world leader in durable, clean energy technology.

About Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC)

Founded in 2020, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (formerly Canadian Space Mining Corporation) is a Canadian space and defence company developing mission-critical technologies at the intersection of energy, resources, and sovereignty. Through its subsidiaries - CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs - the company is advancing innovation in microreactor systems, energy resilience, and dual-use technologies to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

SOURCE Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

Media Contact: Scott Bandy, [email protected], 613-880-1654