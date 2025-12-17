Canadian Space Mining Corporation Rebrands as Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation, Launches Nuclear and R&D Subsidiaries

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Space Mining Corporation today announced its rebrand to Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC), reflecting the company's evolution into a space and defence company developing nuclear reactors and other mission-critical technologies that advance Canada's strategic interests in sovereignty, energy security, and exploration.

A rendering of CSMC's LEUNR reactor deployed in the arctic. (CNW Group/Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation)

The rebrand marks a pivotal moment in CSMC's growth since its founding in 2020, signifying its transition from a pioneering space resources startup to a nationally recognized developer of dual-use technologies for both terrestrial and off-world applications. This follows CSMC's funding and contracts with globally strategic customers including the Department of National Defence, NATO, and the European Space Agency.

CSMC Nuclear Inc. to Lead Development of LEUNR Micro-Reactor Technology

At the core of CSMC's new strategic direction is CSMC Nuclear, which will lead development and commercialization of the LEUNR micro reactor. Engineered to deliver resilient, transportable, and clean energy, LEUNR is directly aligned with:

Arctic defence and NORAD-aligned missions

Getting remote and Indigenous communities off of diesel generators

Edge compute for remote AI data centres

Critical national infrastructure requiring uninterrupted power

Lunar surface operations and deep-space missions

The LEUNR platform positions CSMC as a leading Canadian company developing deployable micro-reactors, a technology increasingly viewed as essential for national security, decarbonization, and long-duration off-grid operations.

CSMC Labs Inc. to Accelerate R&D in Dual-Use Systems, and Quantum Sensors

CSMC has also launched CSMC Labs, its advanced research and development division. CSMC Labs will focus on technologies essential to the future of Canada's space and defence capabilities, including:

Quantum sensor development in partnership with ESAQASM, enabling next-generation navigation, resource detection, and situational awareness capabilities for defence and off-world missions

Dual-use space and resource systems

Mission-critical engineering for extreme environments

Innovation and engineering services

The integration of quantum sensing, space systems, and dual-use technologies positions CSMC Labs as a cornerstone of Canada's next generation of deep-tech innovation.

A Vision Grounded in Sovereignty and Capability

"Our evolution to Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation is about more than a new name. It reflects our refined purpose and mission driven objectives," said Daniel Sax, Founder and CEO of CSMC. "Canada needs sovereign capabilities to power and protect its future, and secure its prosperity from the Arctic to the Moon. CSMC exists to deliver those capabilities through innovation, partnerships, and national leadership."

Sax continued, "With CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs, we're building the foundation for Canada to lead in critical technologies that serve both national and allied interests -- where energy, defence, and exploration converge."

About Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC)

Founded in 2020, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (formerly Canadian Space Mining Corporation) is a Canadian space and defence company developing mission-critical technologies at the intersection of energy, resources, and sovereignty. Through its subsidiaries - CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs - the company is advancing innovation in microreactor systems, energy resilience, and dual-use technologies to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

SOURCE Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

Please direct any media inquiries to Charlsie Agro at [email protected] or 416-523-4308