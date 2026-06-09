Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation awarded $1 million by the Canadian Space Agency for studies that will inform future Canadian lunar investments

WATERLOO, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC) is proud to announce that it has been awarded $1 million by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for studies that will help inform future Canadian lunar investments. Of the total amount, the company's subsidiary CSMC Nuclear has been awarded $500,000 to conduct a study on lunar power generation and distribution, while subsidiary CSMC Labs has been awarded $500,000 to conduct a parallel study on lunar mining and resource utilization on the moon.

The two studies are part of the CSA's Lunar Surface Exploration Initiative (LSEI), a strategic program designed to define Canada's highest-value contributions to the NASA-led Artemis campaign, the international effort to establish a permanent human presence on the moon. Each study will map the technical and functional requirements for its respective capability area, identify the key gaps that Canada must address and assess the full socioeconomic benefits of Canadian leadership in lunar infrastructure.

The work will build on CSMC's leadership and expertise across strategically deployable micronuclear power, advanced quantum sensing and space resources, positioning Canada to lead globally as the countries around the world accelerate their reach to the moon.

"These awards represent a defining moment for CSMC and for Canada's ability to develop strategic technologies with both space terrestrial applications, including defence," said Daniel Sax, CEO and Founder of CSMC. "We have been entrusted to help shape Canada's role in powering and resourcing the Moon, advancing critical lunar infrastructure with clear potential for future use in some of the harshest environments on Earth. This is exactly the kind of sovereign, made-in-Canada capability our team has been building toward, and we are proud to advance it alongside world-class partners."

The dual awards, each covering a 10-month initial study period with an option to extend into a Refined Architecture Analysis phase, firmly establish CSMC as Canada's leading voice on lunar infrastructure and precise energy solutions. The studies will be conducted in collaboration with a consortium of industry and research partners, including world-leading space companies and Indigenous leaders.

CSMC's work for the LSEI program will build directly on its broader portfolio of strategic technologies. The lunar environment, which is defined by long periods of total darkness, extreme cold and complete isolation from any supply chain, demands the same qualities as the most remote and challenging environments here on Earth, such as Canada's Arctic. The compact, deployable power systems CSMC Nuclear is developing to keep a lunar base running are the same systems that have the potential to replace costly diesel generators at military installations, forward operating bases or remote northern and Indigenous communities that have long lacked access to reliable, clean energy.

Similarly, and in parallel to the architecture studies, CSMC Labs' advanced quantum sensing capabilities that it is leveraging to detect and map lunar resources have direct applications in Canada's North -- from locating critical mineral deposits in remote terrain to monitoring permafrost and supporting Arctic infrastructure planning.

Together, these investments reinforce CSMC's role as a core component of Canada's long-term strategy for energy security, space exploration, defence readiness and sovereignty -- from the lunar surface to the Arctic.

About Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC)

Founded in 2020, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (formerly Canadian Space Mining Corporation) is a Canadian space and defence company developing mission-critical technologies at the intersection of energy, resources, and sovereignty. Through its subsidiaries - CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs - the company is advancing innovation in microreactor systems, energy resilience, and dual-use technologies to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

SOURCE Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

Media contact: Scott Bandy, Crestview Strategy, [email protected], 613-880-1654