Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation awarded $4.5 million through the Government of Canada to accelerate micro-nuclear technology for Canada's Arctic

WATERLOO, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC) is honoured to announce that it is receiving a $4.5 million Government of Canada investment through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to advance Canadian-made energy solutions that will secure the North.

This investment is a major milestone that will accelerate the development of CSMC's micro-nuclear reactor towards detailed design and a fueled demonstration, readying the technology for deployment in Canada's Arctic. This project represents a critical step toward ensuring Canada can meet its energy and defence needs with sovereign, made-in-Canada solutions.

"Today's announcement brings us significantly closer to delivering a reliable, clean energy solution that is purpose-built for Canada's most challenging environments," said Daniel Sax, CEO and Founder of CSMC. "As private industry continues to drive innovation within the nuclear sector CSMC is proud to partner with the Canadian government to accelerate the R&D process. Our goal is to bring promising new technology online faster – in line with peer markets – to ensure that our nation can reinforce its defence capabilities, including in the North."

"The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to help businesses and organizations overcome tariff-related challenges, strengthen Canada's economic foundation, build Canada's defence industrial base and advance critical technologies that support our defence and security capabilities. By supporting businesses and workers today, we are building a more resilient economy for tomorrow." said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

For CSMC, this investment represents the critical next step to delivering the technological solutions that will secure the future of Canadian energy and defence.

About Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (CSMC)

Founded in 2020, Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation (formerly Canadian Space Mining Corporation) is a Canadian space and defence company developing mission-critical technologies at the intersection of energy, resources, and sovereignty. Through its subsidiaries - CSMC Nuclear and CSMC Labs - the company is advancing innovation in microreactor systems, energy resilience, and dual-use technologies to support Canada's strategic missions on Earth and beyond.

About FedDev Ontario

Since 2009, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our impact stories, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

SOURCE Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation

Media Contact: Scott Bandy, Crestview Strategy, [email protected], 613-880-1654; Leela Polushin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected], 343-543-5391